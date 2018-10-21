Dancing With the Stars: Juniors sadly said goodbye to another talented dance duo.

At the end of Sunday's Disney Night show, hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz announced that Sophia Pippen and her pro partner, Jake Monreal (mentored by Sasha Farber), would be the fourth couple leaving the dance competition show.

While chatting with ET, Sophia reflected on her time on the show and revealed the advice her father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, gave her about stepping outside her comfort zone.

"Practice makes perfect," she said.

And seeing as her mom, Larsa Pippen, is BFFs with Kim Kardashian West, Sophia received plenty of advice from the reality star before stepping foot into the ballroom. As longtime DWTS fans may recall, Kim was a contestant on the regular season of the show in 2008 with Mark Ballas.

"She told me just not to be shy and stuff. She was like, 'Sophia, it's really nice and it's really fun, so you should be excited for it,'" Sophia said, telling us it was also "really good" for Kim to be there in the ballroom with her for extra support. "I really liked it."

Sophia's mentor, Sasha, added that Kim even stopped by one of their rehearsals. "I don't know who was more shy, Jake or me," he admitted. "Jake has a bit of a crush, I think."

Elimination aside, Sunday's show was a happy night for the rest of the contestants. Here's a full rundown of how the remaining eight dance couples performed during week three, along with the scores from celebrity judges Adam Rippon, Mandy Moore and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Mackenzie Ziegler & Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dance style: Contemporary

Song/Movie: "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas

Judges' score: 27/30

Comments: "I have chills just thinking about the dance you just did. Excellent!" -- Adam Rippon

Ariana Greenblatt & Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dance style: Samba

Song/Movie: "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" from Lilo & Stitch

Judges' score: 25/30

Comments: "That was incredible! Who are you?! You're like a [real] Disney character, honestly." -- Val Chmerkovskiy

Mandla Morris & Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dance style: Jazz

Song/Movie: "Un Poco Loco" from Coco

Judges' score: 21/30

Comments: "I can see that you are still working on your technique, but the performance is still SO good. I'm still a big fan." -- Adam Rippon

Miles Brown & Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dance style: Charleston

Song/Movie: "One Jump Ahead" from Aladdin

Judges' score: 27/30

Comments: "What I loved about that was, you were the star of that performance, my friend. Excellent job ... wonderful, wonderful dancing!" -- Mandy Moore

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson & Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dance style: Foxtrot

Song/Movie: "Something There" from Beauty and the Beast

Judges' score: 21/30

Comments: "I don't think there's anybody watching that that's not smiling. Watching you perform is really moving to me, not because it's perfect, but because it's from the heart." -- Val Chmerkovskiy

Sky Brown & JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dance style: Contemporary

Song/Movie: "How Far I'll Go" from Moana

Judges' score: 24/30

Comments: "You know what was the most impressive? The range of motion. You are a storyteller, and that performance was so mature." -- Adam Rippon

Jason Maybaum & Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dance style: Foxtrot

Song/Movie: "You’ve Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story

Judges' score: 22/30

Comments: "That was really good, and that is dancing, my friend!" -- Mandy Moore

Akash Vukoti & Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson

ABC/Eric McCandless

Dance style: Jive

Song/Movie: "Zero to Hero" from Hercules

Judges' score: 21/30

Comments: "I think it was great! It had a lot of personality. You make a great team." -- Val Chmerkovskiy

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. As we patiently wait to see what happens next weekend, watch the video below to hear what Val told ET when asked about the hardest part of his job as a Juniors judge.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Eliminates Third Couple -- Find Out Who Went Home!

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Eliminates First Two Contestants -- Find Out Who Went Home!

'DWTS' Pros Share Their Favorite Childhood Dance Memories Ahead of 'Juniors' Premiere (Exclusive)

Related Gallery