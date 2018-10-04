The pros from Dancing With the Stars are reflecting on their early dance days.

On Sunday, a new generation of mini ballroom pros will make their debut on the Juniors edition of the dance competition show. Ahead of the premiere, ET caught up with their mentors, who shared their own experiences as young dancers.

Cheryl Burke has won two mirrorball trophies on the regular season, currently hoping to take home another on season 27 with Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace. Additionally, she'll be mentoring Stevie Wonder's 13-year-old son, Mandla Morris, with mini pro Brightyn Brems on the all-kids spinoff.

Recalling what "young Cheryl" was like, the professional dancer, now 34, says she "danced and only loved to dance."

"That's the only thing I never complained about as a kid!" she jokes.

Cheryl Burke

Back in 2008, season six of DWTS featured a juniors competition round on the show and crowned Brandon Armstrong as the winner. Ten years later, he upgraded from a longtime member of the troupe to pro status for the show's current 27th season, paired with R&B singer Tinashe. He's also serving as a mentor for Avengers: Infinity War star Ariana Greenblatt and her pro partner, Artyon Celestine, on the Juniors edition.

"I was on the show when I was [just] a little older than them," he says. "I won the mirrorball, so I'm trying to get these two to get the same prize!"

For Gleb Savchenko -- who is mentoring Juniors pro Sage Rosen and celeb competitor Mackenzie Ziegler -- his best dance memories are simply being around good people. Before moving to Los Angeles, Savchenko started his dance training at the age of seven in Moscow, Russia.

"I just loved hanging out at the competitions," he remembers. "I didn't want to perform, I didn't want to compete, I just wanted to be there and hang out with my friends, run around the floor."

It's a similar story for Alan Bersten, whose love of dance also began at the age of seven when he stepped into a local studio in Minnesota. He's now hoping to bring out that same passion in skater, surfer and all-around rad girl Sky Brown and her Juniors pro, JT Church.

Alan Bersten

"Even at a young age I would perform for my family at night," he recalls. "I didn't want to go to sleep... I'd just dance for them."

"There was one showcase -- it might have been my first showcase -- and I sucked," he jokes. "The toughest part, believe it or not, [was] I wanted the attention."

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

