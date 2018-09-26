Here comes Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson... in the ballroom!

It was announced Tuesday night during Dancing With the Starsthat the 13-year-old reality star is one of the contestants competing on the series' Juniors version, which premieres Oct. 7 on ABC.

Shortly after the highly anticipated reveal, ET caught up with the former Toddlers & Tiaras star, who told us she was beyond relieved that she no longer has to keep her casting a secret, as she's been keeping mum for months!

"I don't have to lie about being on the show [anymore]," Honey Boo Boo told ET's Lauren Zima. "I go live a lot on Instagram, and I try to not read the comments ... comments that are like, 'Are you on Dancing With the Stars? I'm voting for you.' And I can't be like, 'It's not a live show. You can't vote for me at home.' It's [been] hard."

Luckily, her mother, Mama June, has been her No. 1 support system throughout the entire journey. But Honey Boo Boo admitted there have been a few times where the From Not to Hot star made her cringe.

"She was just a tad bit embarrassing, maybe," Honey Boo Boo confessed, suggesting that her mom should actually be a contestant on the regular season. "They asked her a long time ago but she said no, but she should do it now."

Although Honey Boo Boo seems to be confident about the Juniors season, the competition will surely be fierce -- she's up against stars like Sophia Pippen, the daughter of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, and Spelling Bee extraordinaire Akash Vukoti, who were equally excited about Tuesday's reveal.

"It's really nice," Sophia replied when asked how she feels about finally being able to share the news.

"Honestly, I feel so happy that I'm revealed," Akash added. "And now I'm on the show now and everybody knows about me and not just that, now people can see what we're all up to! And on behalf of everyone here, thanks for watching this. Thanks for watching ET."

Does it get any cuter than that?

Hear more about the stars competing on DWTS: Juniors in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27: First Couple Eliminated and 9 Things You Didn't See on TV

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cast Make Their Ballroom Debut With High-Energy Group Number on 'DWTS'

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cast Revealed: Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin & More!

Related Gallery