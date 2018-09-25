These kids sure know how to dance!

The tiny pros of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and their celeb partners came to impress on Tuesday's episode of DWTS! The cast of the DWTS spinoff strutted their stuff across the dance floor in a high-energy group number, showing the crowd -- and viewers at home -- what they can expect from the upcoming series.

At the end of the performance, theDWTS: Juniors cast was revealed, including celebs like Sarah Palin's grandson Tripp Palin, reality star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen, MasterChef Junior winner Addison Osta Smith and Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Akash Vukoti.

The junior pros come to the show with accomplished resumes as well. Lindsay Arnold's little sister, Rylee, will show off her talents on the series, alongside other tiny experts, like Jake Monreal, JT Church and Brightyn Brems.

Hosting DWTS: Juniorsare Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, while DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy will judge, along with season 26 winner Adam Rippon and famed choreographer Mandy Moore.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7 on ABC. See more in the video below.

