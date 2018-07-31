Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz to Host 'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' (Exclusive)

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors has found its emcees!

ET can exclusively reveal that Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will be hosting the all-kids version of the dance competition show.

"When they finally called that it was happening, I was so excited because I had such an amazing time on Dancing With the Stars," Muniz exclaims. "So, to be able to stay in the family and get to experience it from a different perspective and get to host the new show, like, I was thrilled. And I'm so glad to be doing it with Jordan because we have so much fun together. It's going to be awesome!"

"It's Dancing With the Stars as you know it," Fisher adds. "It's people you are familiar with and that you love. It's a stage that you're familiar with, that you love, but it's [all] brand new. It's the same show -- it's the same feeling of sitting down and watching people compete in something that they've never done before."

Both fan favorites, Fisher appeared on season 25 of DWTS, ultimately taking home the coveted mirrorball trophy with his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold. Muniz competed on the same season, landing a third place finish with Witney Carson. Following the show, Fisher and Muniz joined the DWTSLive! Light Up the Night winter tour.

"We did 71 shows on the tour," Muniz explains. "Before every show, I was petrified, so I can't imagine these little kids!"

Like the regular season, a young celebrity who has little to no dance experience will be paired with a professional dance partner, though this time around, the "pros" are much younger dancers from the industry. Additionally, each pair competing for the mirrorball will be assigned to a mentor, who will guide them and help choreograph the routines fans will see on the show.

ET has also learned that ABC will reveal the full list of the Juniors dance pros (and their professional mentors) on their official Facebook page on Wednesday, and the young celebrities vying for the trophy will be revealed sometime next month.

Earlier this week, the network announced that DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy will judge the Juniors show, along with season 26 winner Adam Rippon and famed choreographer Mandy Moore.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear what pro dancer Gleb Savchenko teased to ET at the grand opening of his new dance studio, Pro Dance LA, earlier this month.

