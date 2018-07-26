'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals She Has Struggled With Her Body Image (Exclusive)

Sharna Burgess is getting candid about her past insecurities.

The Dancing With the Stars pro exclusively invited ET to the set of her new dance cardio workout video shoot, where she opened up about her struggles with body image.

"It took me a lot in Hollywood to love the skin that I'm in," Burgess told ET's Lauren Zima. "It's a really difficult business to be in."

"But through movement, through fitness and through dance, I really learned to love my body," she continued.

Getty Images

It's hard to believe that someone like Burgess -- who has a killer physique thanks to all her dedication in the dance studio! -- could ever be bodyshamed, but that's not the case. She explained to ET that growing up as a dancer, she has been the victim of bullying a number of times throughout her life, which has rattled her confidence.

"Being in the dance industry, it happened as a teen and then it happened certainly seven years ago when I came to Dancing With the Stars," Burgess, who made her debut as a pro on DWTS in 2013, revealed. "You see one mean comment on Twitter or on Facebook and then that sets you off."

And after 11 seasons competing on the dance competition show, Burgess says the bullying has "only really gotten worse" in a sense.

"I think the more people that see you, the more of a chance you have of someone saying something negative about you," she shared. "I had to learn to use the block button. That really is very helpful, but also to remember that it actually has nothing to do with me and everything to do with their own insecurities."

You may call me El Capitan 🛥⚓️ A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:59pm PDT

Later in our interview, the 33-year-old dancer confirmed to ET that she will not be joining Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, which premieres Oct. 7 on ABC, following the series' regular season that kicks off Sept. 24.

"I decided not to do the junior season because I wanted to really concentrate on building on this part of my life," she explained. "This was the first time I've had time to do that. Between seasons and tours and everything else it's been difficult to dedicate [time to anything else]."

"And also, I took some me time," she added. "I went on a retreat, I went on a vacation. All these incredible things to feed the soul that I've needed for so long, so it was like a reset. It's been seven really busy years and I just needed a little me time and do a little something for myself so I can get straight back into it."

Burgess' Dance Cardio Series will be available on Aug. 14, but fans can pre-order it on July 31 here. In the meantime, watch below to hear more on the fiery redhead!

RELATED CONTENT:

‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Gushes Over ‘Fairy-Tale’ Royal Wedding: ‘It Gives Us Single Girls Hope’ (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Sharna Burgess Reveals Why Everyone on 'DWTS' Misses Julianne Hough as a Judge

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Fisher Teases NBA-Themed 'DWTS' Salsa With Sharna Burgess -- Will Kobe Bryant Be There?

Related Gallery