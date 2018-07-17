'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko and Wife Elena Hint at More Kids (Exclusive)

A mirrorball trophy isn't the only thing on Gleb Savchenko's mind!

ET exclusively caught up with the 34-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and his wife, Elena Samodanova, at the grand opening of their new dance studio, Pro Dance LA, in Los Angeles last Friday, where they shared the secrets to their happy marriage and hinted at possibly expanding their family.

"We just had an anniversary yesterday. Twelve years, can you imagine?" Gleb, who began his dance training at the age of eight in Moscow, Russia, gushed to ET's Lauren Zima. "We opened a dance studio [to celebrate]. It's a dream for all dancers, when you've been training since you were very young."

"My present, from him to me," added Elena, who is also a professional dancer and choreographer. "[It's a dream] to pass the knowledge to young generations and people who love to dance. You can start dancing at any time -- five years to 100 years old."

Gleb and Elena, who tied the knot in 2006, are already parents to two daughters -- Olivia, 7, and Zlata, 11 months. Elena told us she is "100%" ready to return to work after giving birth to their youngest child last August.

"I feel it's time for me to return to dance," she shared. "To teach, to perform, to create."

Happy New Year 2018 🎆 A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:14am PST

Gleb chimed in, telling ET that the "secret" to their strong bond is just "letting her do what she wants."

"Happy wife, happy life," he explained. "I've been saying it for a very long time! Everybody knows it, but sometimes nobody follows that, but I do! She wanted a dance studio, here you go! You want to go to work and teach kids, here!"

"I have the best wife because she's very supportive," he continued. "She supports what I do, we do the same thing. It's kind of having the same goals. She has crazy ideas, and I say, 'Let's make it happen.' But she is the one who kind of starts it all."

I miss you 😘 A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:51pm PST

While they're completely happy with their family as is, the lovebirds teased they wouldn't be opposed to having more kids some day.

"We'll see," said Elena. "You never know! He wants more."

"I want more! I want a boy," added Gleb. "I need that. I need a boy."

In addition to taking care of two kids (for now!) and working on their new dance studio business, fans will hopefully get to see Gleb return for season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, as well as the all-new Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in the fall. ABC has yet to release any casting details for either programs, but Gleb gave us a rundown of how he thinks the Juniors show could run.

"The great show that we love is a TV show, it's entertainment. So, it's all about having fun, joy and learning how to dance," he said, teasing that DWTS: Juniors probably won't have a strict judge like Len Goodman on board. "It's not all about the technique ... just having fun and making sure [the kids] deliver, do what we ask them to do. [Mentors] choreograph, and all of [the competitors] are different ages."

"It's kids, so it's a different energy in the studio," he continued. "You have a mentor, and two kids -- one who's danced before and one who hasn't. So, it's kind of, not just teaching a celebrity with no dance experience, you're teaching both. It's going to be different, challenging and very enjoyable and exciting to watch. They're kids! They're so cute, all of them."

The all-new seasons of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and Dancing With the Stars will air on ABC this fall. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more on Gleb and Elena's adorable family!

