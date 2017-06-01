EXCLUSIVE: Gleb Savchenko Says He'll Allow Daughter to Dance Under One Condition, Teases 'DWTS' Summer Tour

Gleb Savchenko is known for choreographing some of the sexiest routines on Dancing With the Stars, but will he let his daughter follow in his footsteps?

The 33-year-old dancer stopped by ET's Los Angeles studio for a Facebook Live interview following the season 24 finale last week with his wife, Elena Samodanova, where he gave us the rundown on their life at home with 6-year-old daughter Olivia.

"I don't know [if she'll dance]. Maybe. Maybe yes, maybe no," he joked. "But she watches Dancing With the Stars on the TV. I remember the other day she watched the boys' number [during the finals] and she was like, 'Daddy, I like it. I like your dancing.' And I was like, 'That wasn't me, that was Val [Chmerkovskiy]!"

"She's dancing, she's playing tennis, she's doing gymnastics, she's all over it," he continued. "She's staying very active and if she wants to dance, sure, why not? But maybe she's going to be a famous tennis player."

When asked if he'll ever let Olivia recreate a sexy number like his iconic shower routine with Jana Kramer during season 23 (fun fact: Elena was actually the mastermind behind that piece!), Gleb joked he'd let her do it under one condition:

"Oh, sure, why not? [But] I'll choreograph that…" he stated.

The two will soon have their hands full, as Elena is pregnant with their second child, a baby girl, who is expected to arrive on Aug. 2.

"A summer baby!" a cheery Gleb exclaimed. "[Olivia's] super excited. She just said this morning, 'Mommy and Daddy, I'm going to choose who is going to be putting me to bed, who's going to put baby girl to bed, so you're going to be switching.' Daddy is going to be on the weekend, and you're going to be...' and I was like, 'OK!'"

And while Elena is gearing up to give birth, Gleb is getting ready to hit the road for the Dancing With the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights Tour, which kicks off June 16 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He'll be joined by a number of pro and troupe dancers from the dance competition show, along with season 24 champion Rashad Jennings.

"He's an incredible dancer and he has improved so much, so he's going to be doing lots of dancing," Gleb said of the NFL star. "Last time we had Laurie [Hernandez join us] and she was dancing pretty much 50 percent of the show. Rashad is going to be dancing, and it's incredible. We got the amazing Mandy Moore, who is directing and choreographing the whole tour, so, I'm super excited."

Gleb told ET he's not sure if Rashad will be contributing anything creatively (like he did in his freestyle dance with Emma Slater during the finals), but the team all talks about what they want the tour experience to be like for their fans.

"Mandy is directing it, choreographing it, but when we get together for rehearsal, each of us has a little input," he explained. "For example, I want to do contemporary and I want to do -- there'll be one section, a movie section, maybe I'll do a little Dirty Dancing."

Gleb also teased that in addition to Rashad, fans may see a few other familiar celebrity faces from season 24.

"I think several people have been asked and I think during the tour maybe some other celebrities are going to come in and just join us and do a couple of numbers," he revealed. "Maybe Nancy [Kerrigan]? You never know, yeah, maybe. But I don't know for sure. She's awesome. I think it just comes down to whoever is available, I guess. Maybe David [Ross] will come…"

As for returning to DWTS for season 25? Gleb says nothing is confirmed just yet, but "of course" he'd love to come back.

"I'd love to be on the show," he said. "It's the No. 1 show and that's my life -- that's what I love to do and it's what I do."

