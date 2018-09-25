'Dancing With the Stars': Six Couples In Jeopardy Face Off During Premiere Night 2: Live Updates!
This season of Dancing With the Stars officially kicked off with an energetic, emotional and inspiring night of performances on Monday, and continues tonight as the 13 couples get a second chance at a first impression with a new slate of performances to wow the judges.
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be keeping you up-to-date with all the best moments in the ballroom.
From the night's most exciting dances to the judges' feedback and scores, follow along as we live blog every fun, wild and dance-filled moment from Tuesday's DWTS.
DeMarcus and Lindsay Are Just As Good the Second Time5:47 PM:
After their amazing performance during the first night, their Cha Cha was chosen by the judges to be the dance that they wanted to watch once again.
So, even thought DeMarcus and Lindsay are safe, they still took the stage and absolutely killed it!
Len Keeps Getting Called Out5:45 PM:
After some really harsh scores from Len during the first night premiere, people assumed he was crabby, but Len claims that was him in a GOOD mood!
That says a lot about how the season might go. Let's hope Carrie Ann and Bruno stay upbeat and happy as well.
Final Group of Dancers Find Out Their Fate!5:39 PM:
Evanna and Keo, Mary Lou and Sasha, Danelle and Artem, and Milo and Witney are the last group of the night to find out if their safe or in jeopardy.
SAFE: Milo and Evanna
IN JEOPARDY: Danelle and Mary Lou
Also, Danelle getting a sweet video message from former DWTS Amy Purdy was really sweet and is a nice supportive motivator for the paralympian to make it farther in this competition,
Who Is Performing Tonight?5:30 PM:
Thus far, they've revealed four couples who are in jeopardy:
Alexis and Alan, John and Emma, Nikki and Gleb, as well as Nancy and Val.
Its going to be interesting to see which two couples will round out the bottom six!
The Next Slate of Results5:26 PM:
John and Emma, Bobby and Sharna, Juan Pablo and Cheryl, Nikki and Gleb and Alexis and Alan were the next group of couples brought out to find out if they're safe or in jeopardy.
The stars in jeopardy include John, Nikki and Alexis. Meanwhile Bobby Juan Pablo are safe!
Nikki might be in jeopardy, but she seems like a loose cannon comedian and might bring some unpredictability to this season.
Also, you gotta love Bobby's honesty! The dude openly said Tinashe and DeMarcus are the best dancers on the show. How often do you get that kind of honesty?!
The Junior Pros Are Amazing5:16 PM:
This showcase from the young pros from the upcoming Dancing With the Stars Junior are just astounding!
How can people so young be that good at anything?! Especially ballroom dance? It's amazing.
The First Four Results5:12 PM:
The first four couples who came out to the stage to find out their results were DeMarcus and Lindsay, Joe and Jenna, Nancy and Val, and Tinashe and Brandon.
With Tinashe and DeMarcus getting the highest scores of the night, it's no surprise they were safe, but Grocery Store Joe's terrible performance didn't keep his fans from voting and he didn't end up in jeopardy!
Looks like we're going to see Nancy dance at least once more.
Tom Is the Best Host5:11 PM:
It's great to see host Tom Bergeron get candidly honest about the judges -- especially when he called Len Goodman's Night 1 score "annoying."
Surprise!!5:05 PM:
Only the Bottom 6 are going to be dancing tonight!? That is crazy! Everyone thought we'd get to see all 13 couples show off a second dance?!
Never before have we had such a solid, clear idea of who is a front runner and who is running behind.
Lasers, Passion and Romance!5:02 PM:
Night two kicked off with a super sexy group performance with the pros showing off their insane skills to the powerful sounds of "The Greatest Show!"
That is how you start a good episode of Dancing With the Stars!
Where Everybody Stands Going Into Night 24:58 PM:
After last night's amazing premiere, there are a few obvious standout favorites and a few stars who really need to up their game if they want to stick around past tonight.
Here's where everyone stands on the leaderboard going into tonight's show:
Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong-- 23
DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold -- 23
Juan Pablo di Pace & Cheryl Burke -- 22
Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten -- 21
Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess-- 20
Milo Manheim & Witney Carson -- 20
Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber -- 19
Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe -- 18
John Schneider & Emma Slater -- 18
Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev -- 18
Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko -- 17
Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy -- 17
Joe Amabile & Jenna Johnson -- 14
RELATED CONTENT:
Blind Paralympian Danelle Umstead Is 'Loving Every Minute' of Her Time on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)
Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Give 'DWTS' Advice to 'Fuller House' Star Juan Pablo Di Pace (Exclusive)
'DWTS': Tinashe and Pro Brandon Armstrong on Their Competitive Drive to Win the Mirrorball Trophy (Exclusive)
11 Things You Didn't See on TV During the 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere
Related Gallery