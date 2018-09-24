It's a Fuller House reunion in the ballroom!

Ahead of Dancing With the Stars' season 27 premiere Monday night, former contestants Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin stopped by rehearsals to see how their co-star, Juan Pablo di Pace, and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, are gearing up for his dance debut.

"So I have a lot to live up to because I'm on Fuller House and there are two alum from [the show]," Juan Pablo says in an exclusive sneak peek clip. "Both Jodie and Candace did really well on the show, so I better not embarrass them."

Cheryl then asks Jodie and Candace -- who placed sixth in season 22 and third on season 18, respectively -- to give him some advice.

"Just enjoy the moment and have fun," Jodie says.

"It's so fun," Candace adds. "You're gonna love it!"

ET also spoke with Candace at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmy bash last week, where she said the statistics for #TeamChernando winning it all are "really good."

"He's a good dancer," she gushed to ET's Katie Krause. "He's a good Latin dancer!"

The actress revealed that she actually knew ahead of the announcement that Juan Pablo would be competing because he came to her for advice.

"He totally did," she said. "I'm so excited for him, I can't wait! And he's been asking all kinds of advice, I've been sharing everything I possibly can ... everything from social media to how you have to calm the emotions in the beginning. I'm like, 'You can't stress out now. If you make it to week six or seven, then you can stress out, but right now you have to enjoy it and let the audience love you.'"

"'Because you're amazing, and when they see you and know your personality, they're gonna fall in love with you,'" she added. "'And just remember that it's as much of a personality contest as a dance contest because America is voting so, they wanna watch your journey!'"

The two-night season 27 premiere of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear more on the 13 contestants vying for this season's coveted mirrorball trophy.

