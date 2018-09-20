'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27: What to Expect When the All-New Cast Makes Their Ballroom Debut
It's that time again... an all-new season of Dancing With the Stars is just days away!
On Monday, 13 new celebrities and their pro partners will make their ballroom debut, including R&B singer Tinashe, Nancy McKeon from The Facts of Life and fan-favorite Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Grocery Store Joe.
But before they show off their dance moves, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming 27th season.
WHEN IS THE PREMIERE?
Season 27 of DWTS kicks off Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It will be a special two-night premiere, with another show airing at the same time on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
WHEN IS THE FIRST ELIMINATION?
Sadly, we'll have to say goodbye to our first dance couple early on in the competition. The first elimination will take place Tuesday night, with the remaining 12 pairs moving on to week two.
WHAT ARE THE OFFICIAL TEAM NAMES?
Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten: #TeamRenTen
Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess: #TeamBeautyAndTheGeek
Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev: #TeamBlindFaith
DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold: #TeamWaresOurMirrorBall
Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe: #TeamKevanna
Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson: #TeamCHECKusOUT
John Schneider & Emma Slater: #TeamSuperDuke
Juan Pablo di Pace & Cheryl Burke: #TeamChernando
Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber: TBD
These two have yet to reveal their team name!
Milo Manheim & Witney Carson: #TeamWitlo
Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy: #TeamMcVal
Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko: #TeamGlikki
Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong: TBD
Like Mary Lou and Sasha, this dance duo has yet to tell us the team name they've decided on. In the meantime, tweet them your suggestions!
WHAT ARE THE STARS DANCING TO ON MONDAY?
Alexis & Alan
Jive, "Good Golly Miss Molly" by Little Richard
Bobby & Sharna
Jive, "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" by Travis Tritt
Danelle & Artem
Foxtrot, "Rise Up" by Andra Day
DeMarcus & Lindsay
Cha Cha, "Sweet Sensation" by Flo Rida
Evanna & Keo
Foxtrot, "Do You Believe in Magic" by Aly & AJ
Joe & Jenna
Quickstep, "Fish Out of Water" by Leo Soul
John & Emma
Foxtrot, "Good Ol' Boys from Dukes of Hazzard" by Waylon Jennings
Juan Pablo & Cheryl
Salsa, "Dinero" by Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B
Mary Lou & Sasha
Cha Cha, "Treasure" by Bruno Mars
Milo & Witney
Cha Cha, "Free Free Free" by Pitbull feat. Theron Theron
Nancy & Val
Quickstep, "It Don't Mean a Thing" by Club Des Belugas
Nikki & Gleb
Salsa, "YES" by Louisa feat. 2 Chainz
Tinashe & Brandon
Jive, "I'm a Lady" by Meghan Trainor
WHAT ABOUT TUESDAY?
Alexis & Alan
Jive, "Shake the Room" by Gamu
Bobby & Sharna
Jive, "Gimme Some Lovin'" by The Spencer Davis Group
Danelle & Artem
Foxtrot, "Strong Ones" by Armin van Buuren feat. Cimo Fränkel
DeMarcus & Lindsay
Cha Cha, "I Like It (Like That)" by The Blackout Allstars
Evanna & Keo
Foxtrot, "Rewrite the Stars" by Zac Efron & Zendaya
Joe & Jenna
Quickstep, "Check It Out" by Oh the Larceny
John & Emma
Foxtrot, "Orange Colored Sky" by Nat King Cole
Juan Pablo & Cheryl
Salsa, "Tu Sonrisa" by Elvis Crespo
Mary Lou & Sasha
Cha Cha, "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer
Milo & Witney
Cha Cha, "Good Feeling" by Austin French
Nancy & Val
Quickstep, "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina & The Waves
Nikki & Gleb
Salsa, "Tres Deseos" by Gloria Estefan
Tinashe & Brandon
Jive, "Yes" by Merry Clayton
HOW ARE THEY FEELING?
Following the big cast reveal earlier this month, ET caught up with some of the dance duos, who gave us the rundown on how their rehearsals are going, revealing some of the challenges they're facing as they approach week one. Sharna told us that Bobby is "very musically inclined," but often forgets the steps. "I panic a lot," he admits. "But I have the best partner ... I think that we're our own competition and every week we just gotta focus on us."
For Disney star Milo, who has some dance experience, it's all about working with Witney to learn a new style from scratch. "The dance experience I have is more hip-hop, pop and lock it, and less [about] keeping your frame and pointing your toes," he explains. "Sometimes I get a bit carried away when it comes to being precise and doing the right thing."
DeMarcus' big challenge is not letting the pressure get to him. So many NFL stars have competed on the show and done incredibly well, with athletes like Emmitt Smith and Rashad Jennings winning it all. And while he certainly would like to continue that streak, he's solely focusing on his own journey right now. "It gives me confidence," he says. "The teacher will show you the steps, but the competitive nature is gonna come out. That's why all the athletes do very well -- they don't want to lose, so they're gonna make sure that they get out there and perform well."
Meanwhile, Gleb has been busy teaching self-proclaimed non-dancer Nikki the basics of rhythm. Her strategy? Just go out there and have fun!
"I decided to say yes to Dancing with the Stars because I have nothing left to lose," she admits. "I'm tired of being a woman who cares what people think, trying to be cool, trying to look perfect. I'm not perfect and dancing is one of the things that I've been most insecure about my entire life. Like, I don't do it at weddings, I've never learned to dance, I didn't do it in high school, I don't like doing things I'm not good at."
"I'm doing this so I can show young girls at home that it's OK to look stupid," she adds. "It's OK to do something you're bad at and try your best at it and really put in effort. And I'm doing this for the young version of myself watching at home, that's like, 'I could never do that!' Yes, you can! Not well, but you can do it, and you can have fun. Let's just have fun and live our lives."
WILL THERE BE ANY SPECIAL PERFORMANCES?
Yes! During night one, the 13 celebrities vying for the mirrorball trophy will gather together with their pro partners for an extravagant opening number to Erin Boheme's "I Won't Dance." The highly anticipated piece is choreographed by the show's Emmy-winning creative genius, Mandy Moore.
Then, on Tuesday, they'll open the show with a group number (also choreographed by Mandy) to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman soundtrack. And later, triple threat dancer, singer and actress Mackenzie Ziegler will perform her hit song, "Wonderful," for the crowd.
ARE THERE ANY UPDATES ON DWTS: JUNIORS?
We know the pros. We know the mentors. But now, we'll finally get to meet the celebrity cast! ABC revealed this week that the young stars competing on Juniors will be announced in person during Tuesday's live show, followed by a group performance.
What do YOU think of this season's cast? Who will you be rooting for Monday night? Share your thoughts with me on Twitter (@desireemurphy_) and watch the video below for more DWTS news!
