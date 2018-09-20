It's that time again... an all-new season of Dancing With the Stars is just days away!

On Monday, 13 new celebrities and their pro partners will make their ballroom debut, including R&B singer Tinashe, Nancy McKeon from The Facts of Life and fan-favorite Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Grocery Store Joe.

But before they show off their dance moves, ET's breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming 27th season.

WHEN IS THE PREMIERE?

Season 27 of DWTS kicks off Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It will be a special two-night premiere, with another show airing at the same time on Tuesday, Sept. 25.



WHEN IS THE FIRST ELIMINATION?

Sadly, we'll have to say goodbye to our first dance couple early on in the competition. The first elimination will take place Tuesday night, with the remaining 12 pairs moving on to week two.



WHAT ARE THE OFFICIAL TEAM NAMES?

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten: #TeamRenTen

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess: #TeamBeautyAndTheGeek

Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev: #TeamBlindFaith

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold: #TeamWaresOurMirrorBall

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe: #TeamKevanna

Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile & Jenna Johnson: #TeamCHECKusOUT

John Schneider & Emma Slater: #TeamSuperDuke

Juan Pablo di Pace & Cheryl Burke: #TeamChernando

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber: TBD

These two have yet to reveal their team name!

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson: #TeamWitlo

Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy: #TeamMcVal

Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko: #TeamGlikki

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong: TBD

Like Mary Lou and Sasha, this dance duo has yet to tell us the team name they've decided on. In the meantime, tweet them your suggestions!

WHAT ARE THE STARS DANCING TO ON MONDAY?



Alexis & Alan

Jive, "Good Golly Miss Molly" by Little Richard

Bobby & Sharna

Jive, "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" by Travis Tritt

Danelle & Artem

Foxtrot, "Rise Up" by Andra Day

DeMarcus & Lindsay

Cha Cha, "Sweet Sensation" by Flo Rida

Evanna & Keo

Foxtrot, "Do You Believe in Magic" by Aly & AJ

Joe & Jenna

Quickstep, "Fish Out of Water" by Leo Soul

John & Emma

Foxtrot, "Good Ol' Boys from Dukes of Hazzard" by Waylon Jennings

Juan Pablo & Cheryl

Salsa, "Dinero" by Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B

Mary Lou & Sasha

Cha Cha, "Treasure" by Bruno Mars

Milo & Witney

Cha Cha, "Free Free Free" by Pitbull feat. Theron Theron

Nancy & Val

Quickstep, "It Don't Mean a Thing" by Club Des Belugas

Nikki & Gleb

Salsa, "YES" by Louisa feat. 2 Chainz

Tinashe & Brandon

Jive, "I'm a Lady" by Meghan Trainor



WHAT ABOUT TUESDAY?

Alexis & Alan

Jive, "Shake the Room" by Gamu

Bobby & Sharna

Jive, "Gimme Some Lovin'" by The Spencer Davis Group

Danelle & Artem

Foxtrot, "Strong Ones" by Armin van Buuren feat. Cimo Fränkel

DeMarcus & Lindsay

Cha Cha, "I Like It (Like That)" by The Blackout Allstars

Evanna & Keo

Foxtrot, "Rewrite the Stars" by Zac Efron & Zendaya

Joe & Jenna

Quickstep, "Check It Out" by Oh the Larceny

John & Emma

Foxtrot, "Orange Colored Sky" by Nat King Cole

Juan Pablo & Cheryl

Salsa, "Tu Sonrisa" by Elvis Crespo

Mary Lou & Sasha

Cha Cha, "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer

Milo & Witney

Cha Cha, "Good Feeling" by Austin French

Nancy & Val

Quickstep, "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina & The Waves

Nikki & Gleb

Salsa, "Tres Deseos" by Gloria Estefan

Tinashe & Brandon

Jive, "Yes" by Merry Clayton



HOW ARE THEY FEELING?

Following the big cast reveal earlier this month, ET caught up with some of the dance duos, who gave us the rundown on how their rehearsals are going, revealing some of the challenges they're facing as they approach week one. Sharna told us that Bobby is "very musically inclined," but often forgets the steps. "I panic a lot," he admits. "But I have the best partner ... I think that we're our own competition and every week we just gotta focus on us."

For Disney star Milo, who has some dance experience, it's all about working with Witney to learn a new style from scratch. "The dance experience I have is more hip-hop, pop and lock it, and less [about] keeping your frame and pointing your toes," he explains. "Sometimes I get a bit carried away when it comes to being precise and doing the right thing."

DeMarcus' big challenge is not letting the pressure get to him. So many NFL stars have competed on the show and done incredibly well, with athletes like Emmitt Smith and Rashad Jennings winning it all. And while he certainly would like to continue that streak, he's solely focusing on his own journey right now. "It gives me confidence," he says. "The teacher will show you the steps, but the competitive nature is gonna come out. That's why all the athletes do very well -- they don't want to lose, so they're gonna make sure that they get out there and perform well."

Meanwhile, Gleb has been busy teaching self-proclaimed non-dancer Nikki the basics of rhythm. Her strategy? Just go out there and have fun!

"I decided to say yes to Dancing with the Stars because I have nothing left to lose," she admits. "I'm tired of being a woman who cares what people think, trying to be cool, trying to look perfect. I'm not perfect and dancing is one of the things that I've been most insecure about my entire life. Like, I don't do it at weddings, I've never learned to dance, I didn't do it in high school, I don't like doing things I'm not good at."

"I'm doing this so I can show young girls at home that it's OK to look stupid," she adds. "It's OK to do something you're bad at and try your best at it and really put in effort. And I'm doing this for the young version of myself watching at home, that's like, 'I could never do that!' Yes, you can! Not well, but you can do it, and you can have fun. Let's just have fun and live our lives."

WILL THERE BE ANY SPECIAL PERFORMANCES?

Yes! During night one, the 13 celebrities vying for the mirrorball trophy will gather together with their pro partners for an extravagant opening number to Erin Boheme's "I Won't Dance." The highly anticipated piece is choreographed by the show's Emmy-winning creative genius, Mandy Moore.

Then, on Tuesday, they'll open the show with a group number (also choreographed by Mandy) to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman soundtrack. And later, triple threat dancer, singer and actress Mackenzie Ziegler will perform her hit song, "Wonderful," for the crowd.



ARE THERE ANY UPDATES ON DWTS: JUNIORS?

We know the pros. We know the mentors. But now, we'll finally get to meet the celebrity cast! ABC revealed this week that the young stars competing on Juniors will be announced in person during Tuesday's live show, followed by a group performance.

What do YOU think of this season's cast? Who will you be rooting for Monday night?



