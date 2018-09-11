From Mexico to the dance floor!

Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile, known to fans as Grocery Store Joe, has officially joined season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, and he's ready to compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

"This is fun!" Joe told ET's Lauren Zima following the announcement on BIP's reunion show. "I'm happy about this, it's gonna be great. I don't know how to dance, don't know how I'm going to do. I'm actually having a panic attack right now, if you can't tell," he jokingly added. "So it's great. It's gonna go really well for me. Super excited!"

During the reunion show, Joe described his lack of dancing skills. The 32-year-old echoed those sentiments, telling ET, "I don't dance, like, I didn't even dance in 8th grade. I didn't even dance. Nothing. [I'm] not a dancer."

Explaining that he has to "do some research" on who he'd like to have as a partner, he knows that the he needs "the best one" and is just grateful for the opportunity.

"Dancing With the Stars is the craziest thing that's ever happened to me," he expressed. "Up to date, right now."

Meanwhile, Tuesday's BIP reunion also saw Joe reconnecting with Kendall Long, after she broke up with him on Monday night's episode. While it's nice to rekindle his romance with Kendall, he doesn't see them moving in together for a while.

"I don't know if we'll jump into that right away. But we'll be close to each other," he confessed, adding that he "may need her help" when it comes to competing on DWTS.

As for what's next for him and Kendall, he said, "We're just gonna take it stride by stride right now."

"I think being in L.A. now will be a big help for that," he said. "We're making progress." See more of the couple in the video below.

