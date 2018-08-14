Venmo John's got some game!

The 28-year-old software engineer found himself the hot commodity on Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, going on not one, but two dates! That's right, gone are the days when Grocery Store Joe was the hottest thing on the beach. Venmo John's got some options.

But John wasn't the only one with a couple of connections this week. The episode began with Colton facing Becca after admitting that he might not be ready to find love again -- and it was all about love triangles from there. Here's where things stand with our favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects.

Becca, Colton and Tia

So, not really a love triangle, but we still found this one fascinating. After breaking into tears at the mere sight of Becca on Monday's episode, a sitdown with the Bachelorette was seemingly all Colton needed to recommit himself to finding love.

"It’s OK to cry. It’s OK to feel things that aren’t always pretty or perfect," Becca said, assuring Colton that she didn't end things with him on The Bachelorette just because Tia came back to reveal she still held a candle for him. "Maybe just use this as the kick in your a** you need."

With that, Colton was ready for action.

Annaliese, Jordan and Jenna

Annaliese couldn't stop gushing about how solid she and Jordan were at the beginning of the episode, but everything changed once Jenna walked through the door. Jenna and Jordan's connection was obvious from the beginning, and if it wasn't clear by their insane (and many) makeout sessions on their date, they're pretty much a done deal. But not everyone saw it that way.

Jordan, Jenna and David

David, because for some reason he's still not over his beef with Jordan, had to stir the pot by expressing his interest in Jenna by bringing her a birthday cake. This upset Jordan, who quickly ran back to Jenna's side and informed her of his past with David, and that he'd be "the worst neighbor."

Caroline, John and Jubilee

Caroline nervously arrived in Paradise, and decided to ask John, the complete opposite of her type, out on a date. The two hit it off and named multiple stray animals. Then Jubilee arrived and asked him out as well. "John, what are you doing here?" she said when he found out about his programming past (and seriously, what are you doing here, John?) But they also really hit it off, putting dear John in the middle of a very surprising love triangle.

Kenny, Krystal and Chris

After their sweet date on Monday's episode, Krystal decided she wasn't actually interested in a romantic future with Kenny. He made a big gesture, she friend zoned him, and then walked over to hang out with Chris, who kissed her. "I don't think I've ever kissed a blonde," he said, before telling Krystal he wanted her to be his "first." So romaannnntic!

Colton, Tia and Chris

We thought Colton was done with Tia, but when he found out Chris was doing her dirty, he just had to speak up. "I don’t want to see him hurt you. I think he’s just doing a lot of things right now that could lead to that with you. Last night, he was with Krystal. He kissed Krystal," Colton said. "I know I don’t have to protect you… but I'm not going to sit here and watch someone f**k with you.”

"Chris last night was telling me he’s all in for me... Saying he wants to fight for me," Tia replied. "His actions don’t match. They don’t match."

And with that, she and Colton were ready to "cook the goose." Let us know what you thought of the episode at ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

