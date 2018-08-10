Kenny King is getting in the ring!

The Bachelorette fan favorite is showing off his wrestling moves on next week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, and we're totally here for it. ET has an exclusive sneak peek of Kenny's date with Krystal (not sure how they end up together, to be honest), in which he heroically defends her honor with some kickass moves.

"The date card said, 'Who will be your match? Kenny's a wrestler, we're in Mexico. I knew it was Lucha Libra," Krystal explains, as they're shown enjoying a match ringside, though things quickly heat up when she's approached by one of the wrestlers. The metaphorical gloves come off, and Kenny's literal shirt does too.

The single father jumps into the ring, where he battles it out with some of his signature moves, using his insane muscles -- and a chair -- to defeat his opponent.

"It was so cool to see Kenny like, get up onstage and just, like, shine," Krystal says. "It was like, beautiful! ... It just made me feel so happy and grateful that, like, he took me on this date."

Watch the clip in the video player above.

ET spoke with Krystal as Paradise kicked off earlier this summer -- and she told us that she had "saged" her soul in preparation for the show.

"I just developed a really strong morning routine... I wanted to clear emotional space coming into Paradise and work through some growing pains I had, so, yeah, I burned a lot of sage, girl," she hilariously revealed.

"When I got back from The Bachelor, in all honesty, I was really defeated and I was just depleted, and I was down. It took a while, and just a lot of anxiety, like how is everything going to go down 'cause I was aware toward the end I was the villain and it was so not my intention to never be anything close to that," she continued. "I really just lost control and it was a very stressful experience for me."

The former Bachelor villain is clearly back in the driver's seat for Paradise, however. See more in the video below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Villain Krystal Nielson Says She 'Saged My Soul' for 'Paradise' (Exclusive)

'Bachelor in Paradise': Colton and Tia Rekindle Their Romance -- After Her Date With Chris

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Shares First Clip of Grocery Store Joe, and He Hopes to Last at Least One Day

Related Gallery