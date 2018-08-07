Out of the grocery store and in paradise!

Joe Amabile, aka “Grocery Store Joe,” may not have made it past the premiere of this past season of The Bachelorette, but that doesn’t mean he’s not ready to thrive in Bachelor in Paradise.

In a newly-released clip from ABC, fans of the shy grocer got to see him arrive and – finally! – meet Chris Harrison.

“I got a little nervous. I freaked out,” he admitted to the host of his short-lived stint on The Bachelorette. “Twitter blew up.”

The shy Chicago native also opened up about his outlook when entering the reality show spin-off.

“I was [ready to find love], and I am now because honestly after the first episode I never thought I’d have a girlfriend again because I’m like this is pretty bad,” he said of his mute meeting with Becca Kufrin. “No one’s ever talking to me after that.”

Here's hoping there's plenty more Joe to come in Paradise! pic.twitter.com/5AxK0JtXmX — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 7, 2018

In an aside to the camera, Joe reveals his hopes and dreams for the season, and they’re… not exactly ambitious.

“I really hope I don’t get sent home right away again,” he said. “I think I’ll at least last a day.”

Back in July, Joe spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima about his time on Bachelor in Paradise, revealing that he did make it past night one.

“At first I was nervous, but I think it was normal to be nervous right away, but I think it went pretty well,” he said at the time.

The fan-favorite added that he’s most excited for his viewers to see his personality, finally!

“My personality. The fact that I actually can speak. I hope they like me!” he dished.

And though he wouldn’t give any spoilers about this season on Paradise, Joe did note that romantically, “I’m happy where I’m at right now.”

Fans have called for the soft-spoken contestant to actually be the next Bachelor, but he would neither confirm nor deny the rumors when asked.

So would he like to be the next Bachelor?

“I don’t know. I really haven’t thought about it,” he insisted last month.

While Joe is having fun in paradise, Bachelorette Becca picked her winner and fiancé in Monday’s finale. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor in Paradise' Promo: Colton and Tia Reunite, Grocery Store Joe Finds Love (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Becca Reveals Her Pet Peeve About Fiance Garrett -- And It's Not His Instagram Scandal

'The Bachelorette': Becca Kufrin and Her Final Man on Marriage, 'Fur Babies' and Moving in Together

Related Gallery