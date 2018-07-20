'Bachelor in Paradise' Promo: Colton and Tia Reunite, Grocery Store Joe Finds Love (Exclusive)

The fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise has yet to premiere, but the drama is already heating up!

In an exclusive promo for the upcoming season -- which debuts Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC -- Tia Booth makes her reason for being in paradise known -- and it has everything to do with a certain virgin.

"I'm going to paradise just for Colton [Underwood]," Tia announces of the former NFL player, who was just kicked off of Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette last week. His exit from the show came after Tia confessed to Becca that she still had feelings for Colton, whom she dated briefly last year.

"I didn't expect it to be like this," Colton says in the promo.

"I signed up for it," Tia, who was featured on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, tearfully tells the camera.

Colton and Tia don't have a monopoly on the drama, though. The sneak peek shows Bibiana Julian -- who appeared Arie season -- eagerly searching for a man, Chris Randone from Becca's season acting jealous and Annaliese Puccini of Arie's season exclaiming, "Something in me is just saying it's not right."

Another exciting development is that Grocery Store Joe Amabile -- a fan favorite from Becca's season who was eliminated the first night -- may find love in paradise!

"Becca may have Joe home the first night, but he's making a really great impression on me," Kendall Long, who appeared on Arie's season, says of the Chicago based grocery store owner.

Watch the video to see who else is slated to appear on the upcoming season:

