'Bachelor in Paradise': Krystal, Crying and a Kissing Canadian Take Center Stage in First Promo for Season 5!

Becca Kufrin's journey on The Bachelorette is coming to an end -- which means Bachelor in Paradise is almost here!

The Bachelor spinoff debuted its first promo for season five during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, and while there's understandably less scandal than last season, it's still full of the drama we know and love.

Our last Bachelor villain, Krystal Nielson, makes her triumphant return to the franchise and a big statement in the trailer. "I do what I want," she snaps at another girl, while tears flow from Tia Booth and Bibiana Julian.

Also back for a second chance at finding love are fan favorite Wills Reid, male model Jordan Kimball and Bachelor Winter Games winner Canadian Kevin Wendt, fresh off his breakup from Ashley Iaconetti (from the looks of it, he has no problem moving on).

Check out the promo, first debuted by Entertainment Weekly, below.

Not returning this season is Bekah, who revealed in an interview with PureWow that she decided not to go to Paradise after starting a relationship with her new boyfriend, Grayston.

"As it got closer to [filming] I just started realizing that it wasn’t worth it for me to put myself in that environment where I could possibly jeopardize what I had with Grayston," she explained. "I just decided that the guy that I was with back home was the person that I wanted to be with right now, and I didn’t want to risk leaving that by keeping my options open and going on Paradise to see if there were any guys there for me. It was kinda this realization that if I have something right in front of me that’s good, why am I going to go out of my way to look for something else?"

We'll have to wait for the show's August premiere to see which couples form on the beach, but we already know the season leads to one engagement, between Ashley and Jared Haibon. Fans will watch the emotional proposal on Paradise next month -- and Ashley and Jared are already in wedding planning mode.

"We want Tanner [Tolbert] to officiate the wedding," Jared told ET of his fellow Paradise alum during his and Ashley's sitdown interview earlier this month. "I can already see him with his smile again."

"He'll provide the laughs, cries. Not just cries, but the laugh cries," added Ashley, who also revealed that she wants a "big" wedding and wants to wear a "ball gown."

See more from their interview in the video below.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

