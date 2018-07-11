Why Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Poised to Beat the 'Bachelor' Curse (Exclusive)

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon still have the post-engagement glow!

The Bachelor nation lovebirds sat down with ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, where they gushed about "living in the moment" as "fiances," as well as what makes them different than any other Bachelor couples.

"I will say that it's cool that with The Bachelor, they're getting their first story that really evolved outside of the show, and they're getting a friendship story and they never really had," Ashley, 30, expressed. "They have two people who it never worked out onscreen with, but then somehow it happened."

The couple got engaged while filming season five of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico earlier this month. They had met three years ago on the same Bachelor spinoff and have taken fans on a very long journey ever since. Ashley and Jared have built such a strong foundation and got to know each other as friends before taking it to the next level. So what is the best part about being together?

"It is easy," Jared stressed. "I have never been in a friendship or a relationship that has ever been easier and we never get tired of each other."

"We never get tired of each other. That is definitely one of the big things because I get tired of my best friends. Like, if I am with them for 24 hours I'm like, 'Get out of my house," Ashley joked. "With him, I think we have only been separated for a maximum of like 16 hours since being engaged. That was one night apart and I haven’t been tired of him at all. I haven’t been thinking, like, 'Oh, I am craving alone time right now.' I don’t crave alone time with him, which is so nice."

The couple explained that even coming back from filming Paradise they got emotional about having to go back to their separate places after spending "every minute together" for a week.

"She was dropping me off at my place," Jared recalled. "And we were driving there, and I remember feeling like a separation anxiety. Like, man, I don’t want to leave her, but I can’t say that because that is so pathetic. We spent every minute together for the past seven days and then out of nowhere, she is like, 'I don’t want you to leave' and I was like, 'I don’t want to leave either.'"

"So that was a good sign that we spent every minute for seven days straight together and we were leaving [each other] and was we were like, 'This sucks, we aren’t spending enough time together," he added.

Additionally, the twosome is also aware of each other's strengths and weakness.

"My strengths are his weaknesses and his strengths are my weaknesses," Ashley explained. "So it just really works, and then our interests are very similar so we bond over the same things. But when it comes to hard stuff, we really balance each other out."

Meanwhile, fans will get to see the emotional proposal when season five of Bachelor in Paradise premieres next month. Ashley and Jared revealed that Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert actually knew about the proposal and were just as excited for them. They also already have a special part they want Tanner to play in their wedding.

"We want Tanner to officiate the wedding," Jared excitingly said. "I can already see him with his smile again."

"He'll provide the laughs, cries. Not just cries, but the laugh cries," added Ashley, who also revealed that she wants a "big" wedding and wants to wear a "ball gown."

ET had previously spoken to the couple about what they would want at their wedding, watch below to hear more.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres August 7 on ABC.

