Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Say They 'Want' a Televised Wedding If They Can Have This One Thing

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon haven't held back when it comes to sharing their love story with Bachelor Nation -- and it looks like their wedding may be no different.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums got engaged while filming season five of the show in Mexico earlier this month, and they're already thinking about what it will look like when they walk down the aisle. On iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast on Monday, Iaconetti said she and Haibon "want" a televised wedding -- under one condition.

"I think we're both down for [a TV wedding], but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don't want to be limited to that," she shared. "So I think if we couldn't have it the way we imagined is the only reason we wouldn't do it. We want it. We want it."

According to Iaconetti, she and Haibon couldn't be more on the same page when it comes to their relationship -- despite only having dated for a few months before their engagement.

"Since we've been dating in March, we haven't had any sort of fight. I feel like Jared and I did it in reverse," she explained. "We had all our challenges…as not a couple in the beginning, and now we've entered this honeymoon phase, which is so weird because normally the honeymoon phase happens for Bachelor couples on the show, which it was definitely not for us, and then they get into the real world and now it's like, 'Oh! We have to work stuff out. It's not all a fairy tale like it happened on the show.'"

The two were less sure about a televised wedding while speaking with ET last week -- but they already had "somebody in mind" to officiate the ceremony.

"We're keeping it in the Bachelor family," Iaconetti hinted, while Haibon said that the person is someone who is "very near and dear to our hearts."

As for the proposal, Iaconetti confirmed, "Of course there were tears! That's kind of a dead giveaway."

"There hasn't been a difference in our relationship, which is pretty cool, but you know, I just fall in love with her more and more every day," Haibon expressed. "We just got engaged, so I think we're just soaking that in right now and really enjoying our time together."

