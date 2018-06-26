'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5 Cast Announced: Grocery Store Joe, 'Winter Games' Favorites Returning
Summer is officially here, and so is Bachelor in Paradise. (Well, almost!)
After a scandal-filled season four, the Bachelor spinoff returns with its fifth season on Aug. 7, and no, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are not returning -- at least not yet. Instead, fans will be rewarded with the beauty that is Grocery Store Joe and our favorite firecracker, Bibiana, as well as a couple of familiar foreign faces from the franchise's latest show, Bachelor Winter Games.
ABC announced the first group of hopefuls hitting the beach on Tuesday. Check out which Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects are headed to Bachelor in Paradise alongside beautiful new tropical headshots below:
Angela Amezcua of The Bachelor 21 (Nick)
Annaliese Puccini of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Astrid Loch of The Bachelor 21 (Nick)
Bibiana Julian of The Bachelor 22 (Arie) and The Bachelor Winter Games
Chelsea Roy of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
David Ravitz of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
Eric Bigger of The Bachelorette 13 (Rachel)
Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
John Graham of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
Kendall Long of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Kenny Layne of The Bachelorette 13 (Rachel)
Kevin Wendt of The Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelorette Canada
Krystal Nielson of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Nick Spetsas of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)
Nysha Norris of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Tia Booth of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)
Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura (bartenders)
So there you have it. Get ready for Jordan vs. David part two (because we didn't get enough of that on their petty Bachelorette two-on-one), some international love, and Angela reintroducing herself because who is she?
And we already know this season works out well for one couple: Kevin's ex, Ashley Iaconetti got engaged to Jared Haibon in Mexico. Is it going to be awkward? We can't tell yet, but we're really looking forward to finding out.
Bachelor in Paradise returns Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
