'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5 Cast Announced: Grocery Store Joe, 'Winter Games' Favorites Returning

Summer is officially here, and so is Bachelor in Paradise. (Well, almost!)

After a scandal-filled season four, the Bachelor spinoff returns with its fifth season on Aug. 7, and no, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are not returning -- at least not yet. Instead, fans will be rewarded with the beauty that is Grocery Store Joe and our favorite firecracker, Bibiana, as well as a couple of familiar foreign faces from the franchise's latest show, Bachelor Winter Games.

ABC announced the first group of hopefuls hitting the beach on Tuesday. Check out which Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects are headed to Bachelor in Paradise alongside beautiful new tropical headshots below:

Angela Amezcua of The Bachelor 21 (Nick)

ABC

Annaliese Puccini of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)

ABC

Astrid Loch of The Bachelor 21 (Nick)

ABC

Bibiana Julian of The Bachelor 22 (Arie) and The Bachelor Winter Games

ABC

Chelsea Roy of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)

ABC

David Ravitz of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)

ABC

Eric Bigger of The Bachelorette 13 (Rachel)

ABC

Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)

ABC

John Graham of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)

ABC

Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)

ABC

Kendall Long of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)

ABC

Kenny Layne of The Bachelorette 13 (Rachel)

ABC

Kevin Wendt of The Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelorette Canada

ABC

Krystal Nielson of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)

ABC

Nick Spetsas of The Bachelorette 14 (Becca)

ABC

Nysha Norris of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)

ABC

Tia Booth of The Bachelor 22 (Arie)

ABC

Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura (bartenders)

ABC

So there you have it. Get ready for Jordan vs. David part two (because we didn't get enough of that on their petty Bachelorette two-on-one), some international love, and Angela reintroducing herself because who is she?

And we already know this season works out well for one couple: Kevin's ex, Ashley Iaconetti got engaged to Jared Haibon in Mexico. Is it going to be awkward? We can't tell yet, but we're really looking forward to finding out.

Bachelor in Paradise returns Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

