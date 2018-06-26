'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan End Engagement

Another Bachelor couple bites the dust.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan have decided to end their engagement, they announced on Tuesday. Their breakup comes about a year after they started dating on Paradise, and 10 months after Peth proposed with a stunning Neil Lane sparkler on the reunion show last August.

"It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," Peth and Nolan said in a joint statement to ET. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."

Before meeting Nolan on Paradise, Peth appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. Nolan, meanwhile, gained notoriety for her "emotional intelligence" argument with Corinne Olympios on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. Peth and Nolan were pretty much inseparable when they hit the beach for season four of Bachelor in Paradise last summer, and two months later, Peth put a ring on it.

Managing a long-distance relationship -- Peth lives in New York and Nolan resides in Seattle -- was always a concern for the pair.

"Originally we were like, ‘This is fun, but we're in different states,’” Peth told ET during a joint interview with Nolan last September. “We tried to be realistic and then it turned out I couldn't stay away from her.”

“We had a couple of really amazing days together before filming [the finale] -- we came out [to L.A.] early and did our own thing and I was like, 'I freaking love this girl, let's do something crazy,'” Peth shared of his decision to get down on one knee. “We don't really believe in having 'the one' or that one person; it's really about choosing each other, [but] there's something magnetically that has always attracted me to Taylor. We tried not to like each other, but that's what made it so genuine. We tried as hard as possible to not like each other, every step of the way!”

The one where... A post shared by Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) on May 29, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

“I was very resistant, but part of what I love him about it, is that he is so patient with me,” Nolan added. “He allows me to go through my process and is very supportive in that -- he's a very good teammate.”

Season four of Paradise ended with three couples: Lacey Mark and Daniel Maguire (who revealed their breakup at the reunion), Nolan and Peth (who just split), and Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk (who are still together).

Season five, meanwhile, already has one engagement -- Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. See what they told ET about the special moment in the video below.

