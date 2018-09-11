Grocery Store Joe has a new gig!

The Bachelorette favorite is heading to Dancing With the Stars, Chris Harrison revealed on Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradiseseason five finale. The longtime Bachelor host graciously offered Joe Amabile a spot on the ABC dancing competition as a way for him and Kendall Long to continue to their romance in Los Angeles -- because as Joe admitted, "I can't dance!"

Kendall adorably insisted her beau (that's right, they're back together after their breakup on Monday's episode), is known to let out a shimmy or two after a few drinks, and we can definitely imagine him working it down the grocery store aisles to elevator music at his Chicago store.

Joe is the second confirmed member of the DWTS season 27 cast. During Good Morning America on Tuesday, ABC revealed that Disney star Milo Manheim will be dancing with Witney Carson. The 17-year-old actor is known for starring in Zombies, a Disney Channel Original movie that premiered earlier this year.

The announcement came less than a week after it was revealed that former Facts of Life star, Nancy McKeon, would be vying for the coveted mirrorball trophy and dancing with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

And ET learned last week that former gymnast Mary Lou Retton, model Alexis Ren, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and radio host Bobby Bones are also expected to compete on DWTS in the upcoming season.

DWTS returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See more in the video below.

