Val Chmerkovskiy's 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Revealed

One of Dancing With the Stars' most well known pros has his next partner!

Val Chmerkovskiy will be dancing with Nancy McKeon on the show's upcoming 27th season, Good Morning America announced on Wednesday. The 52-year-old actress is known for playing Jo Polniaczek on The Facts of Life from 1980-1988.

The announcement comes just days after the pros for DWTS' new season, which is set to debut later this month, were announced by the network. Missing from the pro lineup were Val's brother and sister-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. The couple -- who welcomed their first child, a son named Shai, last year -- missed out the the show's most recent season due to their tour, Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential.

Val has won DWTS twice, with actress Rumer Willis in 2015 and, most recently, gymnast Laurie Hernandez in 2016. Jenna Johnson, Val's fiancée, will also return for the upcoming season after winning season 26 -- the show's all athlete season -- with figure skater Adam Rippon.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the video below for more its upcoming season:

