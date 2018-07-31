Pamela Anderson Joins 'Dancing With the Stars' for a Third Time -- in France!

Pamela Anderson is dusting off her dancing shoes!

The Baywatch star is set to join the cast of Dancing With the Stars for a third time -- this time, on the French adaptation, Danse Avec les Stars. French TV network TF1 shared the announcement on their website and Twitter account, and Anderson confirmed the news in an Instagram post on her page.

“I have never danced but have been offered roles on Broadway. I seem to be fated to take on this challenge," Anderson is quoted in her Instagram caption. "My kids have always come first. And there was just no time for film or theatre. Now that they are grown. I’m ready to take on more artistic roles."

Anderson previously appeared on Dancing With the Stars' American iteration (which, along with the French show, is based on the British dance competition series, Strictly Come Dancing) in season 10, performing alongside DWTS pro Damian Whitewood. After being eliminated sixth during that season, she returned for Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars in season 15, but was the first competitor to be eliminated.

"Dancing is such a great way to express yourself, and get in shape," Anderson said in her announcement on Tuesday. "I am emotional just when I think of dancing - I have so much inside to give - it will save me."

And the French connection in the model and actress' latest DWTS venture should come as no surprise. Anderson is currently living in Marseilles with her boyfriend, French soccer star Adil Rami, with whom she is "madly in love," according to her Instagram caption. In fact, a source close to Anderson and Rami recently told ET that “they are not currently engaged, but things are definitely headed in that direction for the couple.”

Rumors swirled after Anderson, 51, was spotted wearing a diamond ring -- on her right hand -- while supporting 32-year-old Rami during the World Cup tournament. Rami and his countrymen ended up winning the World Cup for France and Anderson said her beau has been on a "whirlwind celebration tour" following the triumphant final win over Croatia.

“It is a diamond Cartier Panther ring and it has a very special meaning between them,” the source said of the ring at the time.

The source also told ET that “their love is one that is very private, precious and personal. Pamela has never been so private about a relationship before, it’s different than all the others. She’s learned that being public from the get-go doesn’t always work out in the long run.”

See more about Anderson's relationship in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Pamela Anderson and Boyfriend Adil Rami are 'Headed in the Direction' of an Engagement (Exclusive)

NEWS: Pamela Anderson Stands by Son Brandon Lee Amid Fight With Tommy (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Witney Carson Joins 'Dancing With the Stars: Junior' As a Mentor

Related Gallery