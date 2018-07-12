Pamela Anderson and Boyfriend Adil Rami are 'Headed in the Direction' of an Engagement (Exclusive)

Pamela Anderson could be walking down the aisle soon!

A source close to Anderson and her French soccer player boyfriend, Adil Rami, tells ET that “they are not currently engaged, but things are definitely headed in that direction for the couple.”

Engagement rumors swirled after Anderson, 51, was spotted wearing a diamond ring -- on her right hand -- while supporting 32-year-old Rami at France's World Cup match against Belgium on Tuesday.

“It is a diamond Cartier Panther ring and it has a very special meaning between them,” the source says.

The source also tells ET that “their love is one that is very private, precious and personal. Pamela has never been so private about a relationship before, it’s different than all the others. She’s learned that being public from the get-go doesn’t always work out in the long run.”

“He thinks of her in this situation as his Russian princess,” the source continues, noting that Anderson is part Russian. “And he sort of sees himself as her French prince. It’s adorable.”

Rami reportedly flew the former Baywatch star to St. Petersburg, Russia, for the World Cup and arranged special access for her once she arrived.

"He flew her in to St. Petersburg in Russia for the game," the source reveals. "He worked with FIFA to get her in and instead of having her sit with all of the other WAGS [wives and girlfriends of athletes] he set her up with her own special area in the stadium to watch.”

When ET caught up with Anderson last month, she said that she was "very happy."

"Well, one good thing is that we try to keep that private because he has his world, I have my world and that’s not something we want to talk about because we really want to protect our privacy," Anderson said. "But, yes, I’m very happy. I’m very happy and I love France."

Anderson continued: "My mom is so funny because every time she sees me and ... [I] want to complain about certain things she goes, 'Oh stop! You’re happy! Look at your face. Deal with it!' Just, you know, there’s more good than bad. There’s more good than bad!'"

