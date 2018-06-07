Pamela Anderson 'Very Happy' With New Boyfriend and Life in France (Exclusive)

Pamela Anderson is loving life!

The 50-year-old spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on Wednesday to promote her new book, Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship, which she co-wrote with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and is available online and in bookstores now. The former Baywatch star opened up about her relationship with 32-year-old French soccer star, Adil Rami, and their life in the south of France.

"Well, one good thing is that we try to keep that private because he has his world, I have my world and that’s not something we want to talk about because we really want to protect our privacy," Anderson said. "But, yes, I’m very happy. I’m very happy and I love France."

Anderson continued: "My mom is so funny because every time she sees me and ... [I] want to complain about certain things she goes, 'Oh stop! You’re happy! Look at your face. Deal with it!' Just, you know, there’s more good than bad. There’s more good than bad!'"

The mom-of-two, who's been married four times, also shared what she thinks makes both a great love and lover.

"I’ve had some great loves. Well, love and loving is you know, it does go hand in hand. And the best lovers are the most passionate people, the most honest people and, you know, I like to really get to know somebody," Anderson said. "I’m really into being with someone who’s committed and then maybe that’s why I’ve been married so many times. But it didn’t work out and, people may misunderstand, I haven’t been with a lot of men in my life. I’ve been with a few men, and I’ve married them and I believe in a monogamous relationship -- that’s the fun part for me."

Anderson has also learned a lot about love from her parents.

"They were so in love and they’re still together and they’ve been together since they were 16. And they’ve had a lot of ups and downs. They’re so romantic and they’re constantly funny and silly with each other and so in love," Anderson shared. "And they have each other now which is so important to look back at some of their struggles and how they got through it and how they’re together now."

The former Playmate also said that she doesn't "know what I would do if they were separated. I mean, my mom has been sick and my dad was there for her. And now my dad is sick and my mom’s there for him. And now they’re both healthy, thank god. But we need somebody else, we’re stronger in pairs. We need to have it."

Anderson said that she's learned to give men a "long leash" and revealed that her father gave her some tips on relationships, too.

"He always said that the person you’re with is like a mirror. So, if you’re doing something, be OK with them doing it," Anderson said. "Because they’re doing exactly what you’re doing. So, when you make that choice remember they’re doing it too."

She also urged people to get excited about love, calling it "the fun part of life."

"Everyone works so hard, we want someone to go home to. Want someone to send you messages and flowers and chase you around. Why not? This is all part of the fun part of life. Life is too hard. It’s really important I think to have somebody love you," Anderson said. "A lot of the American culture, there’s all these self-help books about 'love yourself.' You can’t love anybody else until you love yourself. I thought about it one day and I thought, 'Wow! This is really generating a narcissistic society.' I think that we’re really unhappy when we don’t love others, and then we need to hold a place for other people to love us."

Anderson, who is also promoting a new PSA against ride-sharing apps, also spoke to ET about her son's recent altercation with her ex and his father, Tommy Lee. Here's more on that story:

