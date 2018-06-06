Pamela Anderson Says Son Brandon Is 'More' of an Adult Than Ex Tommy Lee After Their Altercation (Exclusive)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her family drama.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the former Baywatch star in New York City on Wednesday, where she discussed everything life, love and family while promoting her new book co-written with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship.

Though Pamela has been focused on her own projects, her 22-year-old son, Brandon Thomas Lee, and his father, Tommy Lee, made headlines in March after getting into an altercation at the musician's Calabasas, California, home. Tommy alleged that Brandon assaulted him, while Brandon claimed that the altercation was a result of his father's alleged drinking problem. The 55-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer has denied such allegations.

In April, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told ET that Brandon wouldn't be facing charges for the altercation, adding that the D.A. declined to file charges against him.

"They’re both adults. Maybe Brandon more so," Pamela told ET of the situation with a laugh. "Sorry."

The mother of two, who also shares 20-year-old son Dylan with Tommy, said at the time of the altercation that Tommy was "spinning out of control" and "not acting like a father." Now, she appears to have distanced herself from the situation.

"It's between them," she explained. "I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it... It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past."

The 50-year-old actress has a lot of respect for her sons, whom she says are the "best reward."

"I’m not a very ambitious person, but my kids are ambitious. They know what they want, they’re good at things, they’re talented, they’re so creative and they’re just living this colorful life," she gushed.

"We’re just talking about Brandon in the South of France on a boat... I mean, you are your thoughts, you know, and it’s really important to think good thoughts," she continued. "And if you’re a negative person or you’re worried all the time, that’s what you manifest in your life and he’s the perfect example of what?! Wow!"

Pamela's new book is available online and in bookstores now. The actress is also promoting a new PSA against ride-hailing apps. Read more on that here, and see more on Pamela in the video below.

