Looks like Peta Murgatroyd has baby fever all over again!

ET caught up with the Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovksiy, at the Hollywood premiere of former contestant Victoria Arlen's book and short film, Locked In, last week, where she revealed she's ready for baby No. 2.

"Maybe in the next six months," Peta, who is already mom to 1-year-old son Shai with Maks, told ET's Deidre Behar. "I think that would be a healthy, good time for us."

Maks then chimed in, adorably revealing that he's also already "thinking about baby No. 3 and No. 4!"

It's an extra exciting time for the Chmerkovskiys, as Maks' brother, Val, is currently planning a wedding with his fiancée, Jenna Johnson.

The DWTS pro popped the question in June, and Maks and Peta couldn't be more stoked about officially welcoming Jenna into the family.

"I've always wanted to have a big family," Peta explained. "I came from a pretty small one that was scattered all over the world, so to come into a Russian household like this one -- I sort of just claimed about 50 family members, so it's great."

Of course, coming into a Russian family that big can be a bit intimidating, but Peta already has three no-fail tips for her future sister-in-law! She tells ET that before Jenna becomes a Chmerkovskiy, she should learn the following things:

1. "Say 'ichka' at the end of every word to make it cute. Like, babe-ichka, Peta-ichka, Maks-ichka. You do it with baby words, too."

2. "Learn how to make Russian salads. Key."

3. "And always have fruit in the fridge. A stocked fridge."

As for Maks and Peta, they are very much looking forward to Val and Jenna's bachelor and bachelorette parties, as the two never had their own before they tied the knot last July.

"We might go to Disneyland," teased Maks, who also told us that Val has yet to officially ask him to be best man. "You know, mix it up a little bit!"

"Maybe we should do a joint one," added Peta. "Maybe Vegas?"

ET also spoke with Val at the event, who told us the two have finally locked down a wedding month. Hear more on his engagement to Jenna in the video below!

