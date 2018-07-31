'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors': Meet the Young Dance Pros and Their Ballroom Mentors!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors is officially underway!

After what seems like forever, ABC finally revealed the full list of the young pro dancers and their ballroom mentors via Facebook on Wednesday.

Like the regular season of the dance competition show, a young celebrity who has little to no dance experience will be paired with a professional dance partner, though this time around, the "pros" are much younger dancers from the industry. Additionally, each pair competing for the mirrorball trophy will be assigned to a mentor, who will guide them and help choreograph the routines fans will see on the show.

Here's the full list of who's paired with who:

Mentor: Lindsay Arnold

Pro Dancer: Rylee Arnold



It's not a coincidence that these two share a last name... the season 25 mirrorball champion will be helping her younger sister hopefully win a trophy of her own! No official word yet on which celebrity they'll be joined by, but whoever it is, is certainly in good hands.

don’t want to leave😩💜 A post shared by Rylee Arnold (@ryleearnold1) on Mar 31, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

Mentor: Jenna Johnson

Pro Dancer: Hailey Bills

This dynamic duo is also keeping it in the family! The young dance pro is the niece of the newly engaged, season 26 champion. And seeing as Jenna's former partner, Adam Rippon, is a judge, we can only imagine that this trio will have a tad bit of an advantage.

Mentor: Gleb Savchenko

Pro Dancer: Sage Rosen

With their extensive dance experience combined, these two will surely be another unstoppable pair. Sage has appeared in a number of music videos, including Leona Lewis' "Fire Under My Feet," Chris Brown's "Party" and Sia's "The Greatest" with Maddie Ziegler. He's also starred on Nickelodeon's Lip Sync Battle Shorties.

Mentor: Keo Motsepe

Pro Dancer: Lev Khmelev



Lev has been on our radar for quite some time now. The talented dancer is one of Gleb's students, and even performed at the first-ever Pro Dance Camp earlier this year, as well as the grand opening of Pro Dance LA. We have a feeling that, with the right partner, he could be the one to beat!

Mentor: Cheryl Burke

Pro Dancer: Brightyn Brems



If Brightyn's name sounds familiar, it's because she's appeared on numerous competition shows over the past few years, including So You Think You Can Dance, America's Got Talent and World of Dance. Oh, and fun fact -- she's super close pals with Rylee! This will mark Cheryl's return to the ballroom after taking a brief break from the show to work on other projects, like Dance Moms.

Mentor: Emma Slater

Pro Dancer: Elliana Walmsley

And speaking of Dance Moms, if you're a longtime fan of the show, you may recognize this young dancer, who made her debut on the series in season six. She's actually been dancing since she was 18 months old, with professional training from the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School.

Mentor: Artem Chigvintsev

Pro Dancer: Tristan Ianiero

Tristan is no stranger to the spotlight. He's impressed judges at conventions and competitions like JUMP, Dancerpalooza and The Dance Awards Las Vegas, and is a member of the Art & Soul Dance Company. Take one look at his Instagram and you'll see just how talented (and cute) this young entertainer is!

Mentor: Alan Bersten

Pro Dancer: JT Church

Like Brightyn, JT also competed on So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation. You may also recognize him from season 24 of DWTS -- he performed with alum Alfonso Ribeiro in the opening number during Disney night.

Mentor: Witney Carson

Pro Dancer: Kamri Peterson

When it comes to dancing, Kamri can do it all! According to her recent feature in Dance Spirit magazine, the fierce performer has been trained in every single dance style at Center Stage Performing Arts, and even represented the United States at the World Amateur Ballroom Championships in Paris last year. Looks like we got a mini Witney on our hands, and we're not complaining!

Mentor: Sasha Farber

Pro Dancer: Jake Monreal

Like some of the other pro dancers he'll be up against, Jake also has appeared on shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Lip Sync Battle Shorties. Aside from dancing, he also loves playing baseball -- and making fun videos for his fans on social media!

Mentor: Brandon Armstrong

Pro Dancer: Artyon Celestine



A Christmas Story Live!, America's Got Talent, Little Big Shots and Lip Sync Battle Shorties are just a few of the credits Artyon has under his belt. Paired with longtime troupe member Brandon, we can only imagine what these two will do in hopes of helping their celebrity contestant make it to the finals. And it looks like they've already got season 24 champion Rashad Jennings' vote (the former NFL star follows Artyon on Insta!).

Mentor: Hayley Erbert

Pro Dancer: Kameron Couch

Kameron, who goes by "Kami," has been dancing all her life with her equally talented dance sisters, Kenzie and Katie, but this will mark her first major appearance on a dance show. This is also a super exciting time for Hayley, who has been a longtime DWTS troupe member. It will be fun for fans to finally see her in a leadership role!

ET has learned that ABC will reveal the young celebrities who will be competing on the show sometime next month, so be sure to stay tuned to ETonline.com for all the latest updates!

The announcement comes just one day after ET exclusively revealed that Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz (from season 25) will host the ballroom spinoff series, which premieres Oct. 7 on ABC. DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, season 26 champion Adam Rippon and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore will serve as judges.

What do YOU think of the cast so far? Will you be watching DWTS: Juniors? Share your thoughts with me on Twitter (@desireemurphy_)!

RELATED CONTENT:

Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz to Host 'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Explains Why She's Not Doing 'Juniors' (Exclusive)

'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko Hints at What's to Come 'Juniors' Spinoff (Exclusive)

Related Gallery