The full list of pros competing on Dancing With the Stars' upcoming 27th season has finally been revealed!

ABC announced on Tuesday the 13 dancers who will coach an all-new group of celebrities, and needless to say, there were a few surprises.

Noticeably missing from this year's lineup is power couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The two last appeared on season 25, competing with Vanessa and Nick Lachey, respectively, but stepped out last season due to their dance tour, Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential.

No official word yet on why they opted out of season 27, but when ET caught up with the pair last week, Peta said she is hoping to become pregnant with her and Maks' second child "maybe in the next six months."

Luckily, fans of the Chmerkovskiys will still get to see Maks' brother, Val, in the ballroom! He's returning as a pro, along with his fiancée, Jenna Johnson, who took home last season's DWTS: Athletes mirrorball trophy with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

And taking a step up to pro status for the first time is longtime troupe member Brandon Armstrong. "Y'all I'm beyond excited to be joining these amazing line up of pros and compete for a mirror ball!" he wrote on Instagram.

As for the veteran pros, plenty of fan favorites will be back! Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber will all be returning for the fall show, along with judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with a Juniors version premiering Oct. 7.

