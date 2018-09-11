One more member on Dancing With the Stars' upcoming season has been announced!

During Good Morning America on Tuesday, ABC revealed that Disney star Milo Manheim will be dancing with Witney Carson in the show's 27th season. The 17-year-old actor is known for starring in Zombies, a Disney Channel Original movie that premiered earlier this year.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The announcement comes less than a week after it was revealed that former Facts of Life star, Nancy McKeon, would be vying for the coveted mirrorball trophy and dancing with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Last week, ET learned that former gymnast Mary Lou Retton, model Alexis Ren, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and radio host Bobby Bones are also expected to compete on DWTS in the upcoming season. Additionally, a source told ET that Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was rumored to be joining the show, would not be hitting the ballroom floor.

All the season 27 competitors and their pro partners are to be announced on Wednesday's GMA.

DWTS returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Here's more its upcoming season:

