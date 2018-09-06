The Dancing With the Stars cast is getting a little Fuller.

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace is expected to join the cast of the show's upcoming 27th season, multiple sources tell ET.

Dancing isn't all that foreign to the 39-year-old actor, who had a role in 2008's Mamma Mia! "He has moves," a source tells ET, predicting that Di Pace will make quite the impression on judges and viewers. His Fuller House co-stars, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, have competed -- and done well -- on past seasons. "He was also a very successful opera singer before he got into acting, so he understands rhythm for sure - not to mention his Latin blood,” the source says.

The source also reveals that radio host Bobby Bones is set to sign on for the competition. “[He] is in incredible shape! It will also be interesting to see him in person and in action. People always joke about radio stars being out of shape and not the best looking, but he is the opposite on both points," the source says of Bones, who is also one of the celebrity judges of the 2019 Miss America pageant.

ET's source notes that doing Dancing With the Stars is a great opportunity for Bones to connect with his audience live and in person. “[Bobby] loves challenges and opportunities that present potential failure," the source says. "He is so good at embracing every journey and the ups and downs.”

Already confirmed to be joining the series is Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, who will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. ET learned on Wednesday that Olympian Mary Lou Retton and model Alexis Ren are also expected to join the cast.

ABC doesn't comment on casting rumors. The full cast will be announced on Good Morning America next Wednesday.

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

