Grocery Store Joe is getting ready to hit the ballroom!

After Joe Amabile found love with Kendall Long on Bachelor in Paradise, the 32-year-old reality star is looking for his second reality show success in the form of a mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars.

ET caught up with Joe on Wednesday after it was announced that he would be partnering up with DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, and he confessed to wanting Kendall’s support in the ballroom.

“She better or we are going to break up,” Joe quipped of Kendall attending his performances. He quickly assured fans, “Yeah, she will be there.”

Jenna seemed to be just as much in love with the couple as the rest of America, telling ET, “[Kendall] is so cute. She has been coming to some of our rehearsals. She is super supportive and so awesome.”

It’s no surprise that Jenna is a noted member of Bachelor Nation! “When we go on tour with Dancing With the Stars, all we do is watch The Bachelor,” she shared. “So, I was a huge fan when we first met. It was so embarrassing. I, like, fangirled very hard, but he has exceeded all my expectations.”

Joe is admittedly nervous about putting on his dancing shoes, and, as it turns out, some of his Bachelor friends aren’t so confident in his abilities either.

“I don’t know what they know. I never danced with any of them,” Joe jokingly said in defense of his moves. “I would like to know who said that actually.”

Despite his lack of experience on the dance floor, both Joe and Jenna admit there’s been progress with his skills, though Jenna confessed that is has been “a bit frustrating.”

“I am just practicing, just trying to learn how to dance, you know?” Joe said.

Joe initially rose to fame when he was eliminated on night one of Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. After an outpouring of social media love for the former grocer -- who told ET that he no longer has his Chicago-based grocery store -- the reality star was sent to Paradise, where he and Kendall, 27, developed a relationship.

For more with Grocery Store Joe talking about the "panic attacks" he's having over competing on DWTS, check out the video:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Grocery Store Joe Is Anxious For 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Cast Revealed -- Meet the Celebs and Their Pro Partners!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Joe and Kendall Are Back Together! Here's Why They Reconciled (Exclusive)

Related Gallery