With the new season of Dancing With the Stars just a day away, Tinashe and her first-time pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, are gearing up for a tough season of competition.

The DWTS competitors hit the rehearsal studio this week, and they opened up about their competitive drive, and how it's going to give them an edge against the show's other couples, in ET's exclusive preview clip.

"Brandon is young, he's fun, he's cool, we have a good vibe," the 25-year-old "No Drama" singer explained. "We're both really competitive. I know he wants that Mirrorball [trophy], I certainly want that Mirrorball."

"So I can't wait to get on the dance floor and show America what we got!" she added.

Armstrong couldn't agree more, saying, "I think the chemistry's great!"

"I got the phone number, so I think the chemistry's going smooth," he joked with a laugh.

This marks Armstrong's first time as a pro, after working as part of the DWTS troupe for the last three seasons, having signed on during season 24.

He's also appeared on stage during the show's Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night tour, which means he certainly has the chops to be a serious challenger in the coming weeks.

Tinashe arguably has the most dancing experience among her fellow slate of stars going into this season, but if DWTS has taught fans anything during its years on the air, it's that anything can happen -- and winning is as much about personality and chemistry as it is about footwork and flawless execution.

Last season's champion pro, Jenna Johnson, will also be looking for a repeat victory this time around, and she's showing fan favorite Bachelorette star Joe Amabile (a.k.a. Grocery Store Joe), the ropes.

You can watch our exclusive rehearsal studio interview with Johnson and Amabile on Monday's Entertainment Tonight. Check here for local listings.

Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Nancy McKeon Is Ready to Take on 'Terrifying' Dances With Val Chmerkovskiy (Exclusive)

Val Chmerkovskiy Says He's 'Sleeping on the Couch' While Competing Against Jenna Johnson on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

'DWTS' Season 27: Radio Host Bobby Bones and a 'Fuller House' Star Expected to Join Cast (Exclusive)

Related Gallery