Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson Promise to Be 'Forever' Friends Following 'DWTS' Win (Exclusive)

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson can't get over their mirrorball win!

ET caught up with #TeamJustFriends just moments after they won Dancing With the Stars: Athletes on Monday, where they explained what it's like to be called the season 26 "champions."

"It's crazy," Rippon, who also spent the last month traveling the country for the Stars on Ice tour, told ET's Cameron Mathison. "Honestly, [I feel] exhausted. The Stars on Ice tour ended yesterday, and so we came here, and I said, 'You know what? I'm gonna put it all out there,' and I did."

The two joked that even though the show has already come to an end, they will be "forever" friends.

"We have our names on this plaque!" exclaimed Johnson. "I think we're connected forever. He can't get rid of me."

"May the record show, Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson's names are forever engraved, well-printed," added Rippon. "This has been such an incredible experience, just pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, and more than that, getting to meet somebody who I'm gonna be friends with for the rest of my life. It's just been such an incredible experience."

Johnson also confirmed to ET that her boyfriend, fellow DWTS dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, was in the audience, and witnessed her win her first-ever mirrorball.

"He brought my dog [Anastasia]," she gushed. "My cheeks hurt 'cause I'm so happy. I'm so happy he's here, and my family flew out, and I'm just... I'm overwhelmed."

"He just kissed me a lot," she added of how he celebrated her victory. "That means 'congrats.'"

Shortly after the show wrapped, Chmerkovskiy shared an adorable pic of Johnson and Rippon -- but it was the caption that really melted our hearts. "Be kind, work hard, be patient... and life will figure out a way to smile in your direction. So proud!!!" he wrote.

Ahead of the finale, ET was backstage with Rippon, where we asked him how he was feeling about a win tonight.

"It's finals night, I'm ready to go," he said. "You know what? I'm going to do everything I can to win the mirrorball."

And interestingly enough, 69% of fans who took our Instagram Stories poll believed the Olympic figure skater and his pro partner would go home with the coveted prize.

Congrats, Adam and Jenna!

For more on the shortened, all-athlete edition of DWTS, watch the video below.

