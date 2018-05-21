LIVE NOW: Find Out Which 'Dancing With the Stars' Pair Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy!

After three short weeks of fierce competition, Dancing With the Stars: Athletes is officially coming to an end!

It's the fourth and final week, and after dancing twice on the dance competition show tonight, Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon or Josh Norman will be named this season's mirrorball champion.

It will surely be a night to remember, as all 10 contestants and their pro partners will be back in the ballroom, returning for one last chance to dance during the shortened season.

Ahead of the finale, ET was at the final dress rehearsal to give you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the cast and crew as they gear up for the show via our Instagram Stories, so be sure you're following us on Instagram.

