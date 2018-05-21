LIVE NOW: Find Out Which 'Dancing With the Stars' Pair Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy!
After three short weeks of fierce competition, Dancing With the Stars: Athletes is officially coming to an end!
It's the fourth and final week, and after dancing twice on the dance competition show tonight, Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon or Josh Norman will be named this season's mirrorball champion.
It will surely be a night to remember, as all 10 contestants and their pro partners will be back in the ballroom, returning for one last chance to dance during the shortened season.
Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson win 'DWTS!'5:58 PM:
After all 10 pairs returned to the ballroom for one last dance together, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced the winners of the all-athlete season of DWTS.
Taking home the mirrorball trophy for the four-week edition of the dance competition show are...
ADAM RIPPON and JENNA JOHNSON!
Congrats to #TeamJustFriends on a well-deserved win!
Adam & Jenna received mixed reviews from the judges for their modern freestyle.5:47 PM:
Ok, #TeamJustFriends!
The glitzy costumes, the sharp and short movements, the wigs... we loved it all and were incredibly entertained watching the two dance to "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" by DJ Kass.
"Jenna told me everyone was going to wear a wig," Adam explained of how their costumes came to be. "And I said, 'Jenna, where's my wig?'"
Although Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba weren't really feeling it, Bruno Tonioli was a big fan.
"I'm telling you one thing... absolutely fabulous, darling!" he marveled. "Strike a pose."
Judges' score: 28/30.
Josh & Sharna slay their freestyle!5:40 PM:
#TeamBackThatPassUp showed up for their freestyle, dancing to "Walk on Water" by Thirty Seconds to Mars.
The NFL star performed shirtless, lifting Sharna in the air, jumping over her and ending the routine soaked in water, football in hand.
"That really was such a strong performance," said Bruno Tonioli. "He was the leader of the pack."
"Sharna, that was maybe the best piece of work you've ever done," added Carrie Ann Inaba. "What I saw was a champion out there!"
Judges' score: 30/30.
Tonya Harding & Sasha Farber receive perfect score during freestyle round.5:32 PM:
#TeamAxellent kicked off the freestyle round with a dance to "I Will Survive" by The Pussycat Dolls. Clearly setting the bar high, the two jam-packed the routine with a solo by Tonya, followed by cartwheels, insane lifts and plenty of smiling.
"I love you!" Carrie Ann Inaba said, jumping out of her seat to give Tonya a hug. "That was so much joy, so much fun! Just, oh my God. Loved that. Freestyle is all about impact!"
Judges' score: 30/30.
Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson receive the first perfect score of the night!5:26 PM:
#TeamJustFriends brought Broadway to the ballroom, dancing an energetic jazz to "Anything You Can Do" from Annie Get Your Gun. Complete with plenty of jumps, fabulous facial expressions and some lip synching, it was flawless in our eyes.
"You two are like the Wonder Twins of dance!" raved judge Carrie Ann Inaba. "Together you save the world and this story. Amazing!"
Adam & Jenna received the first perfect score of the night from the judges, 30/30.
Kicking things off with Tonya and Sasha5:06 PM:
The former figure skater looked fabulous in fuschia as she and Sasha delivered a touching Viennese Waltz set to "The Time of My Life" by David Cook, and it was clear the judges appreciated her class.
"You danced it with elegance and sophistication, plus you had great control," judge Len Goodman praised, while Bruno Toniloi said she danced "as though a weight had been lifted from your heart."
In the end, the couple earned an admirable 26 out of 30.
Tonya's pre-taped package was also pretty emotional. Harding seemed genuinely moved by her time on the show, sharing, "This has been a journey that I will always treasure."
Josh and Sharna are here to conquer5:10 PM:
The NFL star and the fan-favorite DWTS pro performed a stunning Foxtrot -- set to "Conqueror" by the Empire cast, featuring Estelle and Jussie Smollett -- and they certainly slayed, even though Sharna almost took a spill at the end!
The dancer stepped on her own powder blue gown toward the end of the number, but Josh saved the day like a storybook hero, with earned him some points with Bruno.
Even Len praised the number, telling the pair, "Throughout the competition you've had an ease and an elegance about your dancing, and this was no exception."
The two received a total of 27/30.
