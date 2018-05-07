'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Liveblogging all the Fox Trots, Waltzes and Cha-Chas of Week 2 Tonight!

After an amazing first week of Dancing With the Stars -- which ended with a brutal elimination -- this season's all-athlete cast returns to the dance floor tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and we'll be covering all the action right here on ETonline.com.

As the remaining eight couples duke it out for the coveted Mirrorball trophy -- first performing their individual routines with their pro partners, followed by two team dances -- ET will be liveblogging the star-studded show during the East Coast broadcast.

For every dance, every fumble, every joyous triumph and every misstep, ET will be breaking down the night's biggest and best moments in real time, so you can join in on the fun.

In the meantime, check out ET's post-show interview with former figure skater Tonya Harding, who almost found herself on the chopping block at the end of last week's dramatic season premiere.

