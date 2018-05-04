Olympic Gold Medalist Jennie Finch-Daigle's Strategy to Win 'DWTS' Might Involve Her Kids (Exclusive)

Jennie Finch-Daigle is one week closer to potentially winning a mirrorball trophy!

Ahead of next Monday's Team Dance Week, ET caught up with the Olympic softball gold medalist inside one of her rehearsals with her pro partner, Keo Motsepe, where she revealed her strategy for Dancing With the Stars: Athletes.

"[We're taking it] one week at a time," the 37-year-old athlete told ET's Lauren Zima. "One week a time!"

The pressure in on to hopefully get Keo his first-ever mirrorball. Jennie tells us that she is so serious about the competition that she temporarily moved her husband, Casey Daigle, and their three kids, Diesel, 6, Paisley, 5, and Ace, 12, from Louisiana to Los Angeles, so she can focus on rehearsals for the show.

"My husband has been the MVP," Jennie, who had her kids make a cameo during her DWTS debut last week, explained. "He has stepped up so big and it couldn't have been more special, more perfect, to have them involved in the first dance."

"I was thinking, 'OK, there are votes, right?' It wasn't about me, it was about the kids," she added.

During night two of the shortened four-week competition next Monday, Jennie and the seven other remaining athletes will dance twice. Their first dance will be their regular performance with their partner, and the second is a team dance.

Jennie and Keo will first be taking on the Cha Cha to Janelle Monáe's "Make Me Feel," and will later join Mirai Nagasu, Alan Bersten, Adam Rippon, Jenna Johnson, Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko as Team 1970s Football, performing to Dan Hartman's "Instant Replay."

Dancing With the Stars

At the end of the night, two more dance couples will be eliminated, based on combined scores from the team dances with the athlete’s individual dance scores, along with the previous week’s overnight votes from fans.

As we patiently wait to see which pairs advance to the next round, watch the video below to hear how Adam and Jenna are planning to top last week's epic RuPaul performance!

