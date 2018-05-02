'Dancing With the Stars' Athletes Gear Up for Team Dance Week -- Meet the 2 Groups! (Exclusive)
It's only been two days since the premiere of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, but we're already looking forward to next week's show!
Next Monday, the remaining eight contestants and their pro partners will be splitting into two groups, for a showdown that's sure to be entertaining and highly competitive.
Ahead of DWTS' highly anticipated "Team Dance Week," ET is exclusively revealing the two groups and their team names, as well as behind-the-scenes pics from their first rehearsals together.
Team 1970s Football
Squad members:
Mirai Nagasu & Alan Bersten
Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson
Arike Ogunbowale & Gleb Savchenko
Jennie Finch & Keo Motstepe
Dancing to:
"Instant Replay" by Dan Hartman
Team pics:
Team 1950s Tennis
Squad members:
Chris Mazdzer & Witney Carson
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Lindsay Arnold
Tonya Harding & Sasha Farber
Josh Norman & Sharna Burgess
Dancing to:
"...Baby One More Time" by The Baseballs
Team pics:
Which team will YOU be rooting for? In the meantime, watch the video below to hear how Chris and Witney plan to win the coveted mirrorball trophy!
