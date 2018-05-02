'Dancing With the Stars' Athletes Gear Up for Team Dance Week -- Meet the 2 Groups! (Exclusive)

It's only been two days since the premiere of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, but we're already looking forward to next week's show!

Next Monday, the remaining eight contestants and their pro partners will be splitting into two groups, for a showdown that's sure to be entertaining and highly competitive.

Ahead of DWTS' highly anticipated "Team Dance Week," ET is exclusively revealing the two groups and their team names, as well as behind-the-scenes pics from their first rehearsals together.

Team 1970s Football

Squad members:

Mirai Nagasu & Alan Bersten

Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson

Arike Ogunbowale & Gleb Savchenko

Jennie Finch & Keo Motstepe

Dancing to:

"Instant Replay" by Dan Hartman

Dancing With the Stars

Team pics:

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Team 1950s Tennis

Squad members:

Chris Mazdzer & Witney Carson

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Lindsay Arnold

Tonya Harding & Sasha Farber

Josh Norman & Sharna Burgess

Dancing to:

"...Baby One More Time" by The Baseballs

Dancing With the Stars

Team pics:

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars

Which team will YOU be rooting for? Let us know on Twitter (@etnow and @desireemurphy_). In the meantime, watch the video below to hear how Chris and Witney plan to win the coveted mirrorball trophy!

