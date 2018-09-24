We're just hours away from the season 27 premiere of Dancing With the Stars!

The 13 new contestants vying for the coveted mirrorball trophy will make their dancing debut Monday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be keeping you up-to-date with all the best moments in the ballroom.

From the opening number to the most energetic dances to the scores from the judges', follow along as we live blog part one of DWTS' two-night premiere, which continues Tuesday night.

For now, see how some of the celebrities and their pro partners are gearing up for the show:

Few hours out and the nerves have hit.... but I’m ready 👍🏾. Voting opens up when the show starts and will end at 4A EST. To vote for us, call 1-800-868-3404. Lock it in your phone because hopefully you are calling in for many weeks to come. #TeamWaresOurMirrorballpic.twitter.com/mX4qkImhlL — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) September 24, 2018

Please meet my incredible Dance Partner @DanelleUmstead

Tonight & Tomorrow on @DancingABC Premiere we will Dance ‘Through The Impossible’

PLEASE VOTE for us🙏🏼1-800-868-3403 Toll Free

(You can vote up to 13 Times) or online https://t.co/h44IRN74cc 💃🏼🕺🏼🐶#TEAMBLINDFAITHpic.twitter.com/H16wHQOCK1 — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) September 24, 2018

