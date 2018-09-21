An all-new group of 13 celebrities is getting ready to make their Dancing With the Stars debut!

And ahead of Monday's premiere, the pro dancers from ABC's dance competition show are dishing out advice and revealing how to be a better dancer in an exclusive sneak peek look from season 27.

Jenna Johnson, who is paired with Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, says it's all about the performance factor.

"Literally, you can mess up all of your footwork, but if you have that gorgeous, cute smile, no one's gonna care," she exclaims.

Other pros believe that it's all about bringing your true self to the ballroom and allowing the audience to connect with you through dance.

"People are attracted to seeing other people happy," The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon's partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, explains.

"If you are true to yourself, and are able to showcase from within, I think that's when people can really relate to that," adds Artem Chigvintsev, who is competing with the show's first visually impaired contestant, Danelle Umstead.

Meanwhile, Instagram model Alexis Ren's partner, Alan Bersten, encourages the dancers to let loose. "Honestly, don't care what you look like."

Cheryl Burke agrees, telling her Fuller House star partner, Juan Pablo di Pace, that "you just have to let it all hang out, like, you really do."

"Just shake it!" she says, laughing and shimmying.

Hear all of the expert advice in the player above.

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Get caught up on everything you need to know about the 13 new contestants here, and watch the video below for more DWTS updates.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Cast Revealed -- Meet the Celebs and Their Pro Partners!

Why Grocery Store Joe Is Anxious For 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 27 Cast Revealed -- Meet the Celebs and Their Pro Partners!

Related Gallery