We're officially excited for Dancing With the Stars: Juniors!

After much anticipation, the 12 young kids competing on the all-new special edition of the dance competition show were announced during night two of the regular season's premiere on Tuesday.

From reality TV stars to the grandson of a politician, the variety of celebrity talent is sure to keep us on our toes when the show kicks off Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

In the meantime, meet the star cast below, along with which Juniors pros they're paired up with and which dancers from the regular season will be mentoring them throughout the process.

Mackenzie Ziegler

Partner: Sage Rosen

Mentor: Gleb Savchenko

You may recognize her from Dance Moms... or because she's the younger sister of Sia's dance muse, Maddie Ziegler. But this 14-year-old is a quadruple threat in her own right! Not only can she dance, but she can also sing, act and model. With all of her performance experience, we have a feeling she'll be the one to beat this season.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

Partner: Tristan Ianiero

Mentor: Artem Chigvintsev

You met her on Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and probably saw her again on Mama June: From Not to Hot. The reality star, now 13 years old, has grown up right in front of our eyes and is ready to trade in beauty pageants for the ballroom. Does she have what it takes to win it all?

Sophia Pippen

Partner: Jake Monreal

Mentor: Sasha Farber

She's the adorable daughter of Larsa Pippen and former NBA star Scottie Pippen, but it looks like this 9-year-old is ready to make a name for herself by doing DWTS: Juniors. Plus, her mom is good pals with Kim Kardashian West, who previously competed on the regular season, so we're sure she's been getting plenty of expert tips!

Tripp Palin

Partner: Hailey Bills

Mentor: Jenna Johnson

DWTS alum Bristol Palin is his mom, and Sarah Palin is his grandma... but like Sophia, we believe this 9-year-old will prove on his own that he's got what it takes to be a part of showbiz. But will his dance skills be mirrorball-worthy? Guess we'll have to wait and see!

Miles Brown

Partner: Rylee Arnold

Mentor: Lindsay Arnold

If the dance moves in the video above are any indication of what the 13-year-old Black-ish star has up his sleeve, we're going to go ahead and call him a frontrunner already. Too cute, and we can't wait to see more!

Akash Vukoti

Partner: Kamri Peterson

Mentor: Witney Carson

This 9-year-old contestant from Texas made headlines when he became the youngest speller in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2016 when he was just six years old. He refers to himself as "a spelling & language prodigy who likes to entertain people" via Instagram, and we're hoping he can soon add "ballroom dancer" to that list.

Ariana Greenblatt

Partner: Artyon Celestine

Mentor: Brandon Armstrong

With appearances in TV shows and films like Stuck in the Middle, Avengers: Infinity War and A Bad Moms Christmas, we have no doubt this 11-year-old actress is one to look out for -- and DWTS: Juniors may be the series that makes her a true star!

Sky Brown

Partner: JT Church

Mentor: Alan Bersten

She may only be 10 years old, but this girl is totally rad! Along with her brother, Ocean, this adorable contestant spends her days skating, surfing and shredding the slopes. See her in action in the video above, which was posted just a few days ahead of her summer birthday.

Jason Maybaum

Partner: Elliana Walmsley

Mentor: Emma Slater

If you're a fan of the Disney Channel, you may recognize this 10-year-old actor as Levi on Raven's Home, or Fletcher in 2018's Freaky Friday. He definitely has the acting skills, but will his dancing prove to be just as impressive?

Mandla Morris

Partner: Brightyn Brems

Mentor: Cheryl Burke

If Stevie Wonder's son is anything like his famous father, prepare for a legendary journey. At 13 years old, we can definitely see him going quite far in the competition.

Hudson West

Partner: Kameron Couch

Mentor: Hayley Erbert

Like Ariana, this actor is definitely a star on the rise! He's already appeared on shows like General Hospital, American Horror Story and Grey's Anatomy, and we can't wait for his star power to shine even brighter in the ballroom.

Addison Osta Smith

Partner: Lev Khmelev

Mentor: Keo Motsepe

The winner of MasterChef Junior season four, now 13, is taking her talents to the ballroom, and we have our fingers crossed that her dance moves will be just as good as her cooking chops. We're looking forward to seeing what she and her team are preparing for their week one routine!

