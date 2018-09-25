'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cast Revealed: Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin & More!
We're officially excited for Dancing With the Stars: Juniors!
After much anticipation, the 12 young kids competing on the all-new special edition of the dance competition show were announced during night two of the regular season's premiere on Tuesday.
From reality TV stars to the grandson of a politician, the variety of celebrity talent is sure to keep us on our toes when the show kicks off Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
In the meantime, meet the star cast below, along with which Juniors pros they're paired up with and which dancers from the regular season will be mentoring them throughout the process.
Mackenzie Ziegler
Partner: Sage Rosen
Mentor: Gleb Savchenko
You may recognize her from Dance Moms... or because she's the younger sister of Sia's dance muse, Maddie Ziegler. But this 14-year-old is a quadruple threat in her own right! Not only can she dance, but she can also sing, act and model. With all of her performance experience, we have a feeling she'll be the one to beat this season.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson
Partner: Tristan Ianiero
Mentor: Artem Chigvintsev
You met her on Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and probably saw her again on Mama June: From Not to Hot. The reality star, now 13 years old, has grown up right in front of our eyes and is ready to trade in beauty pageants for the ballroom. Does she have what it takes to win it all?
Sophia Pippen
Partner: Jake Monreal
Mentor: Sasha Farber
She's the adorable daughter of Larsa Pippen and former NBA star Scottie Pippen, but it looks like this 9-year-old is ready to make a name for herself by doing DWTS: Juniors. Plus, her mom is good pals with Kim Kardashian West, who previously competed on the regular season, so we're sure she's been getting plenty of expert tips!
Tripp Palin
Partner: Hailey Bills
Mentor: Jenna Johnson
DWTS alum Bristol Palin is his mom, and Sarah Palin is his grandma... but like Sophia, we believe this 9-year-old will prove on his own that he's got what it takes to be a part of showbiz. But will his dance skills be mirrorball-worthy? Guess we'll have to wait and see!
Miles Brown
Partner: Rylee Arnold
Mentor: Lindsay Arnold
If the dance moves in the video above are any indication of what the 13-year-old Black-ish star has up his sleeve, we're going to go ahead and call him a frontrunner already. Too cute, and we can't wait to see more!
Akash Vukoti
Partner: Kamri Peterson
Mentor: Witney Carson
This 9-year-old contestant from Texas made headlines when he became the youngest speller in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2016 when he was just six years old. He refers to himself as "a spelling & language prodigy who likes to entertain people" via Instagram, and we're hoping he can soon add "ballroom dancer" to that list.
Ariana Greenblatt
Partner: Artyon Celestine
Mentor: Brandon Armstrong
With appearances in TV shows and films like Stuck in the Middle, Avengers: Infinity War and A Bad Moms Christmas, we have no doubt this 11-year-old actress is one to look out for -- and DWTS: Juniors may be the series that makes her a true star!
Sky Brown
Partner: JT Church
Mentor: Alan Bersten
She may only be 10 years old, but this girl is totally rad! Along with her brother, Ocean, this adorable contestant spends her days skating, surfing and shredding the slopes. See her in action in the video above, which was posted just a few days ahead of her summer birthday.
Jason Maybaum
Partner: Elliana Walmsley
Mentor: Emma Slater
If you're a fan of the Disney Channel, you may recognize this 10-year-old actor as Levi on Raven's Home, or Fletcher in 2018's Freaky Friday. He definitely has the acting skills, but will his dancing prove to be just as impressive?
Mandla Morris
Partner: Brightyn Brems
Mentor: Cheryl Burke
If Stevie Wonder's son is anything like his famous father, prepare for a legendary journey. At 13 years old, we can definitely see him going quite far in the competition.
Hudson West
Partner: Kameron Couch
Mentor: Hayley Erbert
Like Ariana, this actor is definitely a star on the rise! He's already appeared on shows like General Hospital, American Horror Story and Grey's Anatomy, and we can't wait for his star power to shine even brighter in the ballroom.
Addison Osta Smith
Partner: Lev Khmelev
Mentor: Keo Motsepe
The winner of MasterChef Junior season four, now 13, is taking her talents to the ballroom, and we have our fingers crossed that her dance moves will be just as good as her cooking chops. We're looking forward to seeing what she and her team are preparing for their week one routine!
Get to know more about the Juniors pros here, and watch the video below for the latest DWTS news.
