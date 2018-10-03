We're just a few days away from Dancing With the Stars: Juniors!

Ever since the adorable all-kids cast was revealed on Dancing With the Stars last month, we haven't been able to contain our excitement over what's to come on Sunday's premiere.

To hold you over, the celebrity contestants, along with their pro partners and mentors, candidly discuss the show in a funny, exclusive sneak peek clip.

"You're gonna see a lot of cuteness," 11-year-old Ariana Greenblatt, who is paired with mini pro Artyon Celestine and mentor Brandon Armstrong, teases. "And a lot of spiciness from us! Spiciness, sauciness, hot sauce!"

"I love all the costumes," the Avengers: Infinity War star continues. "I love the hair, I love the makeup, all the glitz and glam!"

For Black-ish star Miles Brown, it's all about making people laugh. "It might be a lot more goofy [than the regular show] because there's more kids on the show," the 13-year-old actor explains.

But Sky Brown, a surfer, skater and all-around rad 10-year-old, is taking the competition very seriously.

"Yeah, I think having fun is important but you also need to work hard, try your best, be brave and just do it," she adorably advises.

And although it will be a while until fans get to see who will be crowned the first Juniors mirrorball champion, Alana "Honey Boo" Thompson already has her eyes on the prize.

"I'm gonna win this show if it is the last thing I do," the 13-year-old reality star exclaims, to which her mentor, Artem Chigvintsev, looks to the camera and says, "See what I have to deal with?"

See the full featurette in the player above.

Hosted by Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS: Juniors' Honey Boo Boo Relieved She Doesn't Have to Keep Her Casting a Secret Anymore (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cast Make Their Ballroom Debut With High-Energy Group Number on 'DWTS'

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cast Revealed: Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin & More!

Related Gallery