Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Sophia Pippen and more are ready to make their ballroom debut!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors kicks off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with a whole new generation of mini pros teaming up with young celebrities in hopes of winning the mirrorball trophy. The pairs have all been matched up with mentors from the regular season of DWTS -- including Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold and Cheryl Burke -- and are ready to finally show America and judges Adam Rippon, Val Chmerkovskiy and choreographer Mandy Moore what they've got.

Follow along with ET here as we live blog all the best ballroom moments, and let us know on Twitter (@etnow) what you think of the all-kids edition.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS Juniors' Sneak Peek: Stevie Wonder Meets His Son Mandla's Partner (Exclusive)

'DWTS' Pros Share Their Favorite Childhood Dance Memories Ahead of 'Juniors' Premiere (Exclusive)

'DWTS: Juniors' Cast Is Bringing 'Cuteness, Goofiness and Hot Sauce' to the Ballroom (Exclusive)

Related Gallery