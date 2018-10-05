Stevie Wonder's son definitely grew up with an ear for music -- but will that translate on the dance floor?



The legendary singer's 13-year-old son, Mandla Morris, will compete on Dancing With the Stars' upcoming spinoff, DWTS: Juniors, and ET's got an exclusive sneak peek.

Mandla's partner, Brightyn Brems, and mentor, Cheryl Burke, meet the Wonder household for the first time in the clip, as the "Higher Ground" singer offers some words of advice to the group.

"I know you got that thing, you've got that rhythm," Wonder tells his son. "You guys ready to work?"

"We are ready to dance our buns off!" Brightyn answers.

"Then it's time for you to get busy, and do what you need to do!" Wonder declares.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Also competing on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors is Mackenzie Ziegler, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Tripp Palin and more. The show premieres this Sunday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Kids Share Which 'DWTS' Pair They’re Playing Matchmaker For!

'DWTS' Pros Share Their Favorite Childhood Dance Memories Ahead of 'Juniors' Premiere (Exclusive)

'DWTS: Juniors' Cast Is Bringing 'Cuteness, Goofiness and Hot Sauce' to the Ballroom (Exclusive)

Related Gallery