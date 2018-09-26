The full cast of competitors for the first season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors was revealed on Tuesday, during the second night of the DWTS season 27 premiere, and it was clear from the young performers' brief time on air that they've got more than enough charm and charisma to make the spin-off series a hit.

One of the biggest scene-stealers was 11-year-old Ariana Greenblatt, best known for playing Young Gamorah in Avengers: Infinity War, who made a real impression alongside her pint-sized pro partner, Artyon Celestine, also 11.

ET caught up with the beaming young stars after Tuesday's show, and they opened up about their dynamic chemistry and even dished on their efforts to play matchmaker between first-time DWTS pro Brandon Armstrong -- who is also their mentor on Juniors -- and one of this season's star contestants.

"We're trying with Tinashe," Greenblatt said, referring to Armstrong's season 27 celeb partner. "Tinashe's really pretty and he needs to date her because she's nice and talented and so is he."

"And they're both single!" Celestine chimed in.

While Armstrong played coy about the possibility of romantic sparks between himself and his singer-songwriter DWTS partner, he joked about just how keen his young mentees are to see a love connection.

"If they have anything to do with it, it's going to be happening," Armstrong quipped.

"Ooh! Tinashe Armstrong. I'm feeling it," Greenblatt said, beaming.

The effervescent young duo also dished on how excited they are that they no longer have to keep their involvement in the long-awaited spin-off series a secret anymore.

"It makes me feel amazing!" Greenblatt shared. "Just seeing the package [on the show] was like, 'Woooohooo!!'"

"I've been waiting for them to announce her, because I've done like, videos and stuff and I can't post it. I can't post it because she's in it," Celestine said, referring to their time together in the rehearsal studios preparing for the show.

"In the studio, he was like, posting videos and being all funny and, like, I wanted to be in the video, but anytime I was like in a picture, they had to cover my face with an emoji!" Greenblatt recalled. "It was really sad."

Check out the video below for more on the cast from the upcoming debut season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors -- which also includes Black-ish star Miles Brown, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Bristol Palin's son Tripp Palin, National Spelling Bee breakout star Akash Vukoti, singer Mackenzie Ziegler and General Hospital actor Hudson West, among others.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

