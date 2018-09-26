Nikki Glaser is getting the last laugh!

During night two of Dancing With the Stars' season 27 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the 34-year-old comedian and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, were sadly announced as the first couple to go home.

Immediately following the results, the two packed up their bags and headed to the airport, where they hopped on a flight to New York City for an appearance on Wednesday's Good Morning America. #TeamGlikki got candid during the interview, talking about their time on the show and reacting to the harsh critiques they received from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

At one point, Nikki had fun putting her comedic chops to good use, taking the opportunity to playfully roast the judges live on air!

"I wrote some roast jokes because they went really hard on me and I didn't get a chance to go hard on them back, cause I wanted to stick around, you know?" she explained. "So I was trying to be nice -- but now I'm off, so all bets are off."

Nikki kicked off the roast by poking a little fun at Len, saying, "He's the middle judge, he's the cruelest ... he really came after me that first night and really said some mean stuff, and I was like, 'Do I remind you of a granddaughter who hasn't called you in a while?' because what is this?"

"It's really insulting, he said I was 'too careful,' which is really insulting coming from a guy who I'm sure wears a Life Alert bracelet," she continued. "I love Len Goodman, I really do, mostly as one of Jeff Dunham's puppets. He just looks like that puppet, it's not that mean. Just spot on."

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also made fun of herself during the interview, telling the crowd that she felt like she danced like "an injured horse."

Hear what she had to say about the other judges, as well as host Tom Bergeron, below:

Despite learning at the top of the show that they were in danger of going home, Nikki and Gleb appeared to be having a blast in the ballroom on Tuesday night. While DWTS: Juniors star Mackenzie Ziegler was performing her hit single, "Wonderful," ET spotted Nikki dancing and singing along to every word while Gleb took out his phone to capture all the action.

Learn more about what you didn't see on TV here, and watch the video below to meet all the young celebrities who will be competing on the Juniors edition, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC.

