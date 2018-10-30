Stormi’s first Halloween!

Kylie Jenner is loving that her little girl, Stormi Webster, can now dress up for the special holiday. She’s so excited, in fact, that she got a matching costume, which she debuted on Instagram on Monday.

Jenner, 21, just shared a solo shot of herself in a pink latex bodysuit with lace pink heels and giant pink butterfly wings, writing, “Butterfly Effect.”

She also posted a Boomerang video of herself showing off her wings, writing, “Mariposa,” which is the Spanish word for butterfly.

But Jenner wasn’t about to pose alone. She brought her precious 8-month-old daughter, Stormi, in for some sweet pics of her own.

The little cutie rocked an all pink outfit and jacket with a matching pair of butterfly wings and a giant grin.

“My baby butterfly,” Jenner captioned one shot, adding another of Stormi in the look on her comfy plush bedding.

Though she looks amazing in her costume, Jenner recently opened up to her sister, Kim Kardashian, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about her insecurities surrounding her post-baby body.

“My favorite jeans, they’re never going to fit me again,” Jenner lamented at the time.

For more from the episode, watch the clip below:

