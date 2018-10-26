Kris Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Maybe’ Moving to Cleveland

Kris Jenner isn’t sure if daughter Khloe Kardashian will make the move to Cleveland, Ohio.

On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 62-year-old momager tells the host that Khloe’s new zip code is still up in the air. Khloe, 34, was supposed to move to Cleveland at the start of the NBA season, because her boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During a round of “Burning Questions” on the daytime talk show, Kris reveals that Khloe’s decision to move is still a “maybe” at this point.

The confession from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star comes after a seemingly tumultuous time for her daughter, who’s taken to her Instagram Story on multiple occasions to post quotes about female empowerment, relationships and “judgmental” people. The inspirational messages caused some fans to speculate that there’s trouble for Khloe and Tristan, 27. The possibility of a relationship problem comes after the NBA pro allegedly cheated on Khloe right before their daughter, True, was born.

Following the first round of inspirational Instagram messages, though, a source told ET that Khloe is "so incredibly happy" with Tristan as a father.

"While those closest to her have discussed the chance Tristan is cheating again, Khloe just laughs it off," the source said. "[She] says, 'Those people are crazy.'"

"Khloe comes from a big family and she is not going to ruin that fantasy of building a life with the man she loves," the source added. "It's not even a conversation -- she won't talk about it with anyone. Her sisters and friends, of course, have brought it up because they truly worry history will repeat itself and she could end up devastated like she did with [ex-husband] Lamar [Odom], but for now, she is standing by her man. Everyone who tries to bring it up with her, the response is always that she loves him and, 'We are all good.'"

However, a few days later, a source told ET that Khloe’s scheduled move to Cleveland was on hold.

"She isn't ready to leave her family just yet," the source said. "True will be six months old soon and Khloe plans to spend that special day with her family."

The source added that it's also "been hard" for Khloe to relive all of the reports about Tristan allegedly cheating on her, as it's currently being played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"As much as she's worked on moving past the heartbreak, the reminder brings up some of those emotions again," the source said. "Khloe will most likely head back to Cleveland, but as of now, there isn't an official date."

