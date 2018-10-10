Khloe Kardashian is all about the inspirational messages these days!

The 34-year-old new mom took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post several of her now-signature cryptic messages. Khloe, who welcomed daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April, has been all about promoting girl power and shutting down the haters.

In her first message, Khloe wrote: "God Bless the woman who just wants to be better, do better, feel better; who refuses to give up despite the hell she experiences on earth."

That was shortly followed by: "Be good to people. Even the s**ty ones. Let the a**holes be a**holes. You’ll sleep better."

This isn’t the first time Khloe has posted seemingly pointed messages on social media. In fact, lately she seems to be all about a healthy mix of empowerment and subtle shade.

Earlier this month, the Revenge Body star raised some eyebrows over her posts about wanting to “strangle” most people and shutting down “judgmental” people.

At the time, a source told ET that Khloe is “incredibly happy” with Tristan, despite his cheating scandal which broke just days before the birth of their daughter.

However, another source recently told ET that Khloe is “holding off” on returning to Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“She isn’t ready to leave her family just yet,” the source said. “True will be six months old soon and Khloe plans to spend that special day with her family.”

